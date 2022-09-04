Read full article on original website
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Thiel-funded group buying TV time to help Blake Masters' Senate bid
Weeks of relative media silence from key Republican groups in Arizona's U.S. Senate race may have ended Thursday with new support coming from a political action committee backed by billionaire Peter Thiel. His protégé, Blake Masters, has campaigned for weeks since clinching the Republican nomination a month ago, trailing badly in fundraising to...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling. “Without a stay, the government and public also will suffer irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation,” department lawyers said...
Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster. Sen. Tom Davis started talking after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators — all fellow Republicans — would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception. Senators will need 26 votes to stop Davis’ filibuster. Their first attempt failed by the same 24-20 vote by which the exceptions passed. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban more strict because women have rights, too.
