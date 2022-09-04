ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN updates FPI following first major Saturday of college football 2022

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
The first week of college football is almost entirely in the books as I type this early Sunday afternoon. Only Florida State invading Louisiana to take on LSU in Brian Kelly’s Tigers debut Sunday night and Clemson’s trip to Georgia Tech on Monday night remain.

Assuming Clemson doesn’t trip up in Atlanta, we’ll have gotten out of the first weekend without any major upsets. Alabama looked the part of a top team while Georgia certainly doesn’t look like it will be taking a step backward coming off a national championship.

Are there concerns for Ohio State‘s offense after it put up just 21 against Notre Dame or is there that much more to be excited about if you’re a Fighting Irish fan?

ESPN has updated its FPI rankings this morning, and we see some slight adjustments. Before we get to the top 25, here are the teams that just missed with their FPI total noted.

30. UCF: 9.0

29. TCU: 9.5

28. BYU: 9.6

27. Auburn: 10.3

26. Arkansas: 10.5

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

