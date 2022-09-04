Read full article on original website
Gregerson Announces Retirement
Karen F. Gregerson, President and CEO of The Farmers Bank, will retire from that position in September 2023. Gregerson, who joined the bank in that role in 2016, also announced that the bank’s board of directors has begun the process of identifying a successor. “The timing should allow me several months to work with my successor, allowing for a smooth transition,” she explained. Gregerson also serves as one of the directors.
Witham Hosting Fall Mum Sale
The Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization hosts annual Fall Mum Sale. The mum sale will be held at the main entrance of the hospital on Witham’s main campus located in Lebanon on Thursday, 9/15/2022 from the hours of 10:30a.m. – 4p.m. (while supplies last). This year’s sale will offer an assortment of mums and kale in a variety of colors, for $10.00 each.
United Way Campaign Kick Off Date Set
United Way for Clinton County is turning on the spotlight, getting the cameras ready, and taking action this year by inviting everyone to the 2022 Lights, Camera, United Way in Action Campaign Kick Off. We will be premiering our campaign video – spotlighting our agencies, and celebrating our Pacesetters’ success...
Biennial Quilt Exhibit Returns to Library
The Frankfort Quilt Guild is having their biennial Quilt and Rug Hooking Exhibit on September 16 & 17, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. in the Anna & Harlan Hubbard Gallery. There will be demonstrations and door prizes throughout the weekend, so be sure to stop by! The Quilts will be on display in the Hubbard Gallery from September 16-30. It has been several years since we have been able to showcase work by the Quilt Guild due to the pandemic.
Burlington Fall Festival Being Held
The Burlington Fall Festival is going on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Burlington Park in Burlington. On Friday, there will he vendors, bingo and a kidz zone opening at 4 p.m. A chili dinner which is a local mansions fundraiser goes from 4:30-7 p.m. followed by the WyldSyde & High Risk concert in the tent starting at 7 p.m.
Local Teen Leaves For Boot Camp
Zachariah (Zach) Lashbrook along with two other recruits left Kokomo Monday morning headed for San Diego, California to become United States Marines. Zach received his GED this past year from the Purdue Extension office, He was not set to graduate until 2023. Zach is the son of Lance and Rochelle...
Fire Hydrant Flushing Going on Today
Frankfort Water Works will begin water main flushing in the upcoming weeks. Crews are expected to begin flushing on Thursday (September 8), between the hours of 8 a.,m. and 4 p.m. Crews will be in white utility trucks with safety vests on so please be aware. Periodic fire hydrant flushing is necessary to purge the water distribution system of iron and manganese deposits that may have settled in the water mains over a long period of time. Although not harmful, these residues can discolor the water and lead to discolored laundry or stained plumbing fixtures. Flushing purges the water distribution system of these residues to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational.
Clinton County Commissioners Remain Quiet on Nepotism Policy
The Clinton County Commissioners are basically back to square one when it comes to its nepotism policy. After tabling the expected second reading on August 22, the Commissioners elected not to bring it off the table or even discuss the matter at its Wednesday morning. “It’s on the table but...
Community Clean Up Day Scheduled for September 24
Republic Services Walnut Creek Landfill is having a Fall Clean Up free day at the landfill for Clinton County residents on Saturday, September 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is for residents who have a ick up truck, family van or car loads of things to bring to the landfill. No trailer or dump trucks are allowed. No exceptions.
