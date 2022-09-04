Read full article on original website
AEW: Did The Young Bucks Address the CM Punk Fight on Being The Elite?
AEW's hit YouTube series Being The Elite finally dropped its latest episode on Tuesday following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view and the alleged backstage fight involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Ace Steel. The incident occurred following a media scrum where Punk blasted the EVPs and Hangman Page for allegedly telling the media lies about him trying to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion. After explaining the situation with Cabana following their lawsuit several years back, Punk said, "What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing."
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
WWE's Reported Plans for Braun Strowman Following His WWE Raw Return
Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, attacking the four tag teams in the No.1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and eventually powerslamming Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table. He then explained in a backstage interview that he'll be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown as well. PWInsider is now reporting that Strowman will be a member of the Blue Brand going forward and that he'll be positioned as a babyface.
WWE Attitude Era Star Explains Why He Belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame
Ken Shamrock was a staple of WWE programming during the early years of the Attitude Era. And while his run with the promotion only lasted from 1997-99 he still went on to have an accomplished career with multiple runs in TNA (Impact Wrestling) and a stint in New Japan. Shamrock's list of accomplishments in the squared circle includes reigns as WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion and the NWA World Heavyweight Champion as the first man to win the gold under the TNA banner.
AEW Fans Notice Significant Change About Upcoming AEW Rampage Episodes
AEW Rampage has been All Elite Wrestling's second weekly cable program since its premiere back in Aug. 2021. And while initial episodes like Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and CM Punk's debut for the company in Chicago were massive, the show has lost quite a bit of steam since the start of the year. AEW President Tony Khan addressed that during the media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, saying that a big reason for the show's struggles had to do with AEW's roster being hit by the injury bug.
AEW Dynamite Does Best Viewership Since March
All eyes have been on All Elite Wrestling since Sunday, and that was exemplified on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's broadcast was the first new AEW programming since the now infamous AEW All Out press conference, which featured AEW World Champion CM Punk going on an unscripted and uncensored rant directed at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. Punk's comments brewed a backstage fight that pitted himself and trainer Ace Steel against Omega and the Bucks, which culminated in Omega getting bitten and Nick Jackson being struck with a chair. The specifics of this situation are still developing, but the immediate consequences are that all men involved have been suspended except for Punk and Steel, who will either be suspended or let go from the company.
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW
CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
Pat McAfee Confirms His WWE Future After Taking ESPN College GameDay Role
Pat McAfee will be joining ESPN College GameDay as a full-time member this season, as confirmed on Tuesday night. It was unclear at the time what this meant for McAfee's role as a color commentator for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, a position he has held since April 2021. He explained on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that his role at the commentary desk has been put on hold. It's unclear what WWE will do with the Blue Brand's commentary desk in the meantime, though the easiest solution would be to reunite Michael Cole with color commentator Corey Graves.
Major Changes Made to AEW Dynamite
The future of All Elite Wrestling will become a little clearer tonight. While Sunday's AEW All Out seemed to operate as planned, the post-show press conference sent the young promotion into a frenzy. Re-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk blasted many of his peers including former rival "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, which spurred a backstage confrontation. The Bucks reportedly kicked down Punk's locker room door when he didn't answer, and things quickly turned physical. Punk and trainer Ace Steel came to blows with Omega and the Bucks, leaving Nick Jackson knocked loopy and Omega with a bite mark.
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Score Bloody Win Against NXT's Toxic Attraction
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. faced NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at Worlds Collide, and at one point they were quite close to taking those Titles for themselves, but their shot was ruined by Toxic Attraction. That led to a match between the two teams during tonight's NXT, and Doudrop and Nikki were out for some payback. Unfortunately, the match didn't start out that smoothly for Doudrop and Nikki, as Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in control for a substantial part of the match. Doudrop and Nikki would rally though and come back with a vengeance, and while Doudrop was sporting some blood from her nose afterwards, she and Nikki came away with the win, and now perhaps Toxic will look for some payback on Monday Night Raw.
Report: Even More Details About the CM Punk, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Backstage Altercation Emerge
CM Punk's explosive comments made during the All Out post-show media scrum resulted in a backstage confrontation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, according to multiple reports that have dropped over the past 24 hours. Fightful Select dropped a bunch of new details on Monday night, many of which lined up with reports from PWInsider and DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen.
AEW: Legal Issues Pending After Backstage Fight With CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel
AEW's situation regarding CM Punk, the All Out post-show media scrum and the alleged fight that took place afterward is far from over, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. For those who missed it, Punk fired off some explosive comments after winning back the AEW World Championship regarding Hangman Page and the company's EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for allegedly spreading lies to reporters about how he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company.
John Cena Shares Image From AEW All Out
John Cena may be a World Wrestling Entertainment lifer, but that hasn't stopped All Elite Wrestling from making the odd reference to the other company's franchise player. CM Punk has utilized Cena's Five-Knuckle Shuffle during a pay-per-view match, MJF has alluded to Cena's "hustle, loyalty, and respect" monicker in a televised promo, and Max Caster has even name-dropped Cena during one of his entrance raps. Caster in particular has drawn multiple comparisons to Cena due to his freestyle gimmick, which bears resemble to Cena's early Doctor of Thuganomics monicker from his first years in WWE.
Ronda Rousey Argues She Doesn't Need Another Championship in WWE
Ronda Rousey doesn't think she needs to be a champion in WWE again. The UFC Hall of Famer has held gold in the company twice, first as Raw Women's Champion from 2018-2019 and the SmackDown Women's Championship from this year's WrestleMania Backlash to Money in the Bank. Her reign abruptly ended in early July when Liv Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank and her attempt to win back the title at SummerSlam controversially ended when she forced Morgan to tap out with an armbar but still had her shoulders counted to the mat for a pinfall.
Paul "Triple H" Levesque Gets a New Promotion Within WWE
Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as both WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations in late July following Vince McMahon's departure from the company. He has now received another by becoming the company's Chief Content Officer, as confirmed by a press release on Monday. It was also confirmed that Frank Riddick III has been promoted to WWE's President and Chief Financial Officer. The release read, "WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been elevated to Chief Content Officer. Additionally, the company has promoted Frank A. Riddick III to President & Chief Financial Officer. Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15% spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement. As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.
Dominik Mysterio Joins The Judgement Day and WWE Fans Have Jokes
After attacking Edge and betraying his father at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw alongside the other members of Judgement Day. Edge kicked off the show to call out Dominik, prompting Rhea Ripley to walk out and imply she had "made Dominik a man." He then arrived with his hair slicked back and wearing black from head to toe. Domink then drove Rey Mysterio into an attack from Ripley while Finn Balor and Damian Priest jumped Edge in the ring.
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Works Out With NFL Star Aaron Donald
The Rock is working out with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ahead of Black Adam. Johnson's crossover with the NFL is far from the first time those two streams have crossed. If you're looking for two superhero-sized bodies, then you couldn't ask for more definition than the Super Bowl Champion and the Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment. Donald just took The Rock through his normal routine in the weight room. Also, they exchanged "jerseys" with Johnson giving the champion a signed Black Adam shirt. It's a nice moment as the actor continues the media tour for the movie. Maybe he'll surprise some more fans at screenings before the week is over. Check out the impressive gym video down below!
NFL・
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock are currently on a joint comedy tour across the pond, meaning it was just a matter of time before the former talked about the infamous 2022 Oscars slap. In a recent stop in Liverpool, Chapelle said Will Smith—the Oscar-winning actor that slapped presenter Rock—finally showed the world who he was.
