Final-round 63 propels Gaby Lopez to Dana Open title

Gaby Lopez began the final round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon outside the top 10.

She ended Sunday with the winner’s trophy after firing the low round of the day, a bogey-free 8-under-par 63, birdieing her final three holes to overcome a four-shot deficit.

“I didn’t really bring an attitude,” the 28-year-old Mexican said. “It was more of really creating a quiet space before hitting the golf ball [and] committing to that every single shot. It’s so easy to get ahead of yourself, especially down the stretch. But if you keep it in the present, that’s when magic happens.”

It wasn’t an illusion on the par-5 18th green when Lopez made a downhill 12-foot birdie putt to clinch the title, finishing at 18 under, one shot clear of Megan Khang, who, like Lopez, started outside the top 10, only to shoot a final-round 64.

The win is Lopez’s third title on the LPGA Tour and her first since the 2020 Tournament of Champions, a span of 51 events.

“I knew I had to make [the putt],” Lopez said. “So I told myself, ‘Well, I’m just going to try to roll it through here. If it rolls through this putt, it has a great chance.’ And so I tried to be calm all day long, but sometimes excitement gets me, and I couldn’t hold it for the last putt.”

Lopez let out a roar and a ferocious fist pump when her ball disappeared into the cup.

Caroline Masson (68) finished third at 16 under, and 54-hole leader Lucy Li (70) was part of a three-way tie for fourth at 15 under.

The final group of Masson, Li, and Lexi Thompson (73) had a combined five bogeys and one double bogey on a day the average score was almost 3 under par.

“It was exciting,” Li said about playing in the final group. “I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be, which was good. Just tried to play each shot at a time and did OK.”

Highland Meadows dealt with rain for the second consecutive Sunday, allowing players to lift, clean, and place their golf balls. Last year, the final round was washed out for the first time in tournament history.

The weather conditions weren’t a bother for Lopez on the course, but they did hamper her warmup. She said her range session wasn’t particularly good, as she couldn’t get comfortable taking her rain pants and jacket on and off.

By the third hole, she had her first birdie of the day. Another came at No. 4. When Lopez made her fifth birdie of the round on 13, she was 15 under and one shot off the lead.

“We made that birdie putt and I stayed calm,” Lopez said. “I did fist pump because I do a lot of fist pumps, but I stayed calm and I knew that we had a chance. That’s all I wanted. I just wanted a chance.

“I was hitting such amazing shots into the greens all day long. I missed a couple six-footers for birdie. My caddie just said, ‘Hey, stay patient, stay in the moment. We’re not done yet.’”

Birdies on 16, 17, and 18 provided an exclamation point for a nearly flawless round. Lopez hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and had 11 one-putts. After the final putt dropped, Khang told Lopez that she was a rock star.

“We just had a great time out there. We were really embracing each other’s great shots,” Lopez said. “I feel when you keep the energy light [and] positive, it comes back to you.”

Lopez’s heroics made the final 45 minutes of the tournament irrelevant. She played in the fifth-to-last group and no one else was able to come close to chasing her down. When Masson failed to double eagle No. 18, Lopez, who was sitting on the patio outside the clubhouse, was doused with champagne by a group of friends.

The victory puts a different spin on her 2022 season, which had featured two separate injuries, six missed cuts, and a top finish of tied for 18th in a full-field event.

“Sometimes the biggest win is not winning over the field, it’s winning against yourself and getting out of the way,” said Lopez, who took a mental reset earlier in the week. “To me, it’s overcoming those fears, overcoming those battles, those doubts, because sometimes you don’t believable in yourself when you're in a hard stretch.

“So I think that’s the biggest win.”