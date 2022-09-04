ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Wire Fraud#Bank Fraud#Jayess#Marrero
Calcasieu Parish News

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

No decision yet on moving juvenile inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Additional witnesses took the stand Wednesday in the lawsuit over sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola. Wednesday’s main witness was Assistant Secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Asa Curtis Nelson Jr. He says the facility which will house juveniles in Angola will not have any contact with adult inmates.
ANGOLA, LA
cenlanow.com

State employee, 1 other arrested by deputies on drug, gun charges

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

La. State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges

LIVINGSTON La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals near the Albany area. According to deputies, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of making drug transition on Tuesday. According to the Division of Administration website, Hull is an Executive Secretary for the State Board...
ALBANY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?

Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy