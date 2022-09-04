Read full article on original website
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,361 new cases, 20 new deaths on September 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,361 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, September 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,441,618 and the total number of deaths to 17,919. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
No decision yet on moving juvenile inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Additional witnesses took the stand Wednesday in the lawsuit over sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola. Wednesday’s main witness was Assistant Secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Asa Curtis Nelson Jr. He says the facility which will house juveniles in Angola will not have any contact with adult inmates.
State employee, 1 other arrested by deputies on drug, gun charges
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
La. State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges
LIVINGSTON La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals near the Albany area. According to deputies, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of making drug transition on Tuesday. According to the Division of Administration website, Hull is an Executive Secretary for the State Board...
Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?
Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two months since the National Hotline launched the three-digit number: “988.” One month after launching, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana. “It’s free of charge, and it’s staffed by trained crisis...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
New Orleans rapper Mystikal formally charged in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a New Orleans-based rapper who was arrested for an alleged rape that happened at his Ascension Parish home back in July, was formally charged in the attack this week. A grand jury chose Tuesday to indict the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape,...
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
