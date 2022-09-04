ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 escape injury in West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A small plane crashed in a West Jordan soccer field shortly after taking off Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries, according to a West Jordan City post on social media. The West Jordan Fire Department attributed the incident to a...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters knock down RV blaze in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome awaiting repair outside a Bountiful mechanic shop couldn’t wait quite long enough. At about 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, the RV responded to its internal issues by self-incinerating. “Company 81 attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful,” says a...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, UT
Centerville, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FATAL: 27-year-old woman dies after Tremonton rollover crash

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed Tuesday evening after a crash in Tremonton, officials say. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was travelling northbound on I-15 in the right lane when the accident occurred. The minivan was believed to be travelling at a […]
TREMONTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Gephardt Daily#South Davis Metro Fire
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily

Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT
kjzz.com

Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy