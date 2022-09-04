Read full article on original website
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
Gephardt Daily
2 escape injury in West Jordan plane crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A small plane crashed in a West Jordan soccer field shortly after taking off Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries, according to a West Jordan City post on social media. The West Jordan Fire Department attributed the incident to a...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Co. Sheriff crews recover vehicle submerged in Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff and its Search and Rescue team on Wednesday recovered a car submerged in Pineview Reservoir for an unknown amount of time. The car was first reported on Aug. 21 when “the Weber County Sheriff’s Office received...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters knock down RV blaze in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome awaiting repair outside a Bountiful mechanic shop couldn’t wait quite long enough. At about 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, the RV responded to its internal issues by self-incinerating. “Company 81 attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful,” says a...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to smoldering abandoned building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday. “Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.
FATAL: 27-year-old woman dies after Tremonton rollover crash
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed Tuesday evening after a crash in Tremonton, officials say. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was travelling northbound on I-15 in the right lane when the accident occurred. The minivan was believed to be travelling at a […]
KSLTV
Passenger causes plane to divert to SLC while high on meth, crawling on seats
SALT LAKE CITY — An airline passenger allegedly admitted to taking meth and scaring flight crews, forcing a flight to divert to Salt Lake International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. According to federal court documents, James Harold Jones, 45, of Kentucky, was on a Delta Airlines flight from Portland,...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Gephardt Daily
Emergency responders on scene of pickup fire that sparked grass fire in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a pickup truck fire that caused a grass fire in Summit County. “PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District.”
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest alleged gunman in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug was arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday after turning himself in at the Salt Lake City Public...
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
kslnewsradio.com
Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton
STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
Gephardt Daily
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
VIDEO: House catches fire in West Jordan
A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.
kjzz.com
Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
