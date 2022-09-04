ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Receives Another Group of Migrants from Texas

Another bus of asylum-seeking migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday, continuing a practice from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that has sent migrants arriving in Texas to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. City officials said they are in communication with community organizations as well as state and county...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country

As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy