Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
Chicago Receives Another Group of Migrants from Texas
Another bus of asylum-seeking migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday, continuing a practice from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that has sent migrants arriving in Texas to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. City officials said they are in communication with community organizations as well as state and county...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Suburban School District Addresses Teacher Shortage With ‘Educator Prep' Program
As the national teacher shortage lingers, a suburban school district hopes to tackle the problem in a unique way. The "Educator Prep" program in District 214, covering schools in several Chicago suburbs including Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove and more, gives students seeking a career in education, hands on experiences and dual college credits.
2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country
As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
