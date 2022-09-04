ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire damages NE Portland apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
Gresham Outlook

Gresham man faces charges after overdose death of teen

Duane Robert Hill, 38, allegedly sold counterfeit fentanyl pills across the region for past year.A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl that allegedly resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager. Duane Robert Hill, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, and is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Both charges have been tied by investigators to the Portland death. According to court documents, the investigation began on June 16, 2022, when the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car

A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Man fatally shot in Old Town identified

Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a man dead inside a Lents neighborhood home on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue after they received a report of a man shot inside a house. A section...
PORTLAND, OR
