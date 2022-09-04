Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
kptv.com
Fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
Facebook group recovers stolen vehicles in Portland area, reunites them with owners
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland has a stolen cars problem. For those who have lived in the area for a while, that fact comes as no surprise. Data provided by Portland police shows that despite the recovery of a majority of those vehicles, thieves are stealing more cars, more often.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feds charge Gresham man in connection with Portland teen's overdose death
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors announced Wednesday that a Gresham man will face federal charges for allegedly supplying the fentanyl pills that caused the death of a Portland teenager in June. Duane Robert Hill, 38, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent...
Woman arrested after fatal car crash in Salem
A fatal traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman.
Gresham man faces charges after overdose death of teen
Duane Robert Hill, 38, allegedly sold counterfeit fentanyl pills across the region for past year.A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl that allegedly resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager. Duane Robert Hill, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, and is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Both charges have been tied by investigators to the Portland death. According to court documents, the investigation began on June 16, 2022, when the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Chronicle
Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car
A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Guns, drugs, cash seized in NE Portland arrest
Guns, drugs and cash were seized during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland, PPB tweeted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Salem
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Man fatally shot in Old Town identified
Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
Tri-City Herald
Missing man’s body found in river over a year after he vanished, Washington cops say
The body of a missing man was found in an Oregon river and identified more than a year after he disappeared from Washington, authorities said. Brandon Majors’ body was found in the Columbia River in July, and a medical examiner identified him on Sept. 1, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
kptv.com
Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a man dead inside a Lents neighborhood home on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue after they received a report of a man shot inside a house. A section...
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0