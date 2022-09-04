Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says This Is What Keeps Him Up At Night
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment. What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.
Stock Splits Led To Big Gains In Tesla And Apple, But Amazon Stock Has Underperformed: Will The E-Commerce Giant Try A Spinoff Next?
Amazon shares are down more than 10% since the company announced a 20-for-1 split in March. Josh Brown says Amazon stock could jump 20% if the e-commerce company were to spin off Amazon Web Services. Stock splits have become increasingly popular among mega-cap companies with lofty share prices as splits...
Thursday's Market Minute: Red Alert For Bitcoin
Bitcoin futures made new intraday yearly lows yesterday as the cryptocurrency continues to languish, though bulls may have been relieved to see it didn’t make any significant breakout to the downside. The /BTC contract is down about -71% off its yearly highs in November as it now bumps against a short-term downward trendline beginning with the August highs.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
A Key Inflation Pressure Is Easing: Used Car Prices From These Firms Are The First To Crack
TrueCar Inc. TRUE recently took a look at industry-wide vehicle sales. The findings confirmed the company's prediction that the industry may be turning the corner. According to TrueCar's August analysis, incentives for purchasing new vehicles have risen for the second consecutive month. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for...
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $21,652 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $21,652, which is 8.30x the current floor price of 1.6 Ethereum ETH/USD ($21,652 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Elon Musk Isn't The First: Disney 'Almost' Bought Twitter Until Bob Iger Noticed These Red Flags
Disney had once thought Twitter would be an ideal global distribution platform for it. But two pushbacks kept former CEO Bob Iger from pursuing the deal. As Tesla Inc. TSLA Elon Musk fights a legal battle to steer clear of the deal with Twitter, Inc. TWTR, another executive reminisced about his interest in the social media platform years ago and what kept him from going ahead with a deal.
Vitalik Buterin Asks Followers Which Non-Ethereum Crypto They Think He Respects The Most: Here Are The Results
The followers chose Buterin's most-respected coin and crypto personality among others. Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin posted a series of polls on his Twitter profile on Monday which shed light on how a chunk of his 4.2 million followers on the platform perceive him. Most Respected Crypto: Fifty-six percent of...
Where Enphase Energy Stands With Analysts
Enphase Energy ENPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 17 analysts have an average price target of $277.59 versus the current price of Enphase Energy at $317.41, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 17 analysts...
ServiceNow Whale Trades For September 08
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Did Dollar Tree Stock Drop 18% in August?
The discount retailer scared investors with a gloomy outlook on pricing pressure.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology. According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump...
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving
Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Volcon Jumps Into E-Bike Market - Lauches 'Brat'
All-electric, off-road powersports company Volcon Inc VLCN said it has officially entered the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat. Built like a motorcycle, Brat integrates Volcon's design elements, using the exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Grunt and Stag. Brat has...
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
A 'Down Cycle' Is Coming For Data Storage Stocks; A Bearish Analyst Is Not Sugar Coating His Reasons
Benchmark analyst Mark Miller reiterated a Sell on Western Digital Corp WDC and a $34 price target citing concerns over the strength and duration of the down cycle and weakening hyperscale. At an investor conference, Western Digital management indicated preparing for a down cycle driven by demand. NAND bit supply...
Pilot Pay Is Starting To Hurt Airline Profit. One Carrier Is Using An Unusual Strategy To Gain An Advantage
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded Mesa Air Group Inc MESA and SkyWest Inc SKYW to Underperform as she believes the pilot rates being established across the regional industry will diminish the earnings power of regional airlines. American Airlines Group Inc AAL, which has about 55% of regional lift at...
