ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Recall alert: Snow Joe recalls more than 26K Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers amid laceration risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eppXG_0hi4OJ6E00

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken, New Jersey-based Snow Joe on Thursday recalled more than 26,000 of its Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers because the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing laceration hazards.

Perthe recall notice, issued in tandem with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected 48-volt walk-behind mowers bear the model Nos. 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. The following affected model and serial numbers can be found on the white label on the mower’s ejector flap.

To date, the company has fielded 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled lawn mowers detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The affected models were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.homedepot.com, www.walmart.com and www.snowjoe.com and in hardware, electronics and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022. The 24V-X2-17LM-CT models were sold without batteries for between $190 and $230 each, while the 24V-X2-17LM-CT models sold with battery and charger bundles for between $180 and $350 each.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to determine whether their lawn mower is included in the recall and if so, instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.

Consumers may contact Snow Joe at 800-641-2917 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT 7 days a week; via email at recalls@snowjoe.com; or online at https://snowjoe.com/24v-x2-17lm-recall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Laceration#White Label#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#K Sun Joe#Nos
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
114K+
Followers
122K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy