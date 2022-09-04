ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

By Riley Millette
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle.

Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.

