Former Atlanta mayor, now White House adviser, defends Biden's remarks calling out MAGA as threat to democracy

Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Justice Department Appeals Judge’s Decision To Allow Special Master To Review Material Retrieved At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago — Update
UPDATE, Thursday PM: The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review materials that the FBI retrieved at a search last month of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Federal prosecutors also are asking that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon revise part of her order to allow an intelligence community review of classified documents to continue. The Justice Department, in its request, said that Cannon’s order as it stands would “frustrate the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could preclude the government from taking necessary remedial steps in light...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
U.S. reveals more classified records may be missing in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it would appeal a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's home for their ongoing criminal investigation.
Thiel-funded group buying TV time to help Blake Masters' Senate bid
Weeks of relative media silence from key Republican groups in Arizona's U.S. Senate race may have ended Thursday with new support coming from a political action committee backed by billionaire Peter Thiel. His protégé, Blake Masters, has campaigned for weeks since clinching the Republican nomination a month ago, trailing badly in fundraising to...
Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster. Sen. Tom Davis started talking after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators — all fellow Republicans — would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception. Senators will need 26 votes to stop Davis’ filibuster. Their first attempt failed by the same 24-20 vote by which the exceptions passed. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban more strict because women have rights, too.
