Transitioning Towards Non-Traditional Nursing Roles with Joshua Littlejohn, Product Manager of Nurse Experience at IntelyCare, and Danika Meyer, DXP Product Owner at Children’s Health Care System
Transitioning Towards Non-Traditional Nursing Roles with Joshua Littlejohn, Product Manager of Nurse Experience at IntelyCare, and Danika Meyer, DXP Product Owner at Children’s Health Care System. Being a bedside nurse is not your only option available; this episode features two professionals with many parallels in their non-traditional nursing careers.
FOGI: One Idea at a Time: Fixing the World Through Innovation and Documentation with Hiyam Nadel MBA, RN, Director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital
FOGI: One Idea at a Time: Fixing the World Through Innovation and Documentation with Hiyam Nadel MBA, RN, Director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Informatics, documentation, and innovation go hand in hand. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
Plantar Fasciitis: Best Step Forward
Host: Joshua D. Luciew, P.A.-C. Guest: Arthur J. De Luigi, D.O., M.H.A. (@DrDeLuigi, https://twitter.com/drdeluigi) Heel and foot pain can be a burdensome symptom for our patients, as discomfort can be experienced with each step they take, hindering locomotion. Many different patient populations are required to be on their feet for...
Ep 5: Exercise for People with Parkinson’s – From the Gym to Physical Therapy
Ep 5: Exercise for People with Parkinson’s – From the Gym to Physical Therapy. When it comes to slowing down the progression of Parkinson’s disease, exercise is critical. But you don’t need to be a lifelong athlete to benefit. In this episode, we hear why exercise...
Advancing New Ways to Improve Overall Health Through Oral Health with Mariya Filipova Chief Innovation Officer at CareQuest Innovation Partners
Advancing New Ways to Improve Overall Health Through Oral Health with Mariya Filipova Chief Innovation Officer at CareQuest Innovation Partners. What should health professionals do right now? We need to actively bridge silos in healthcare!. In this episode, Mariya Filipova, CIO of CareQuest Innovation Partners, talks about supporting innovative solutions...
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
Ep 2: How is Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosed? And How Is a Care Team Created?
Ep 2: How is Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosed? And How Is a Care Team Created?. Parkinson’s disease can’t be diagnosed through a simple blood test or scan. After a referral from a primary care doctor, it often takes visits to a neurologist or movement disorder specialist before receiving a clinical diagnosis.
282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health
282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health. Dr. Thomas Kelly is the CEO & co-Founder of Heidi Health he has been a surgical registrar and has lifelong interests in deep learning, mathematics and entrepreneurship having run a successful education company prior to starting Heidi.
