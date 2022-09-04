ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transitioning Towards Non-Traditional Nursing Roles with Joshua Littlejohn, Product Manager of Nurse Experience at IntelyCare, and Danika Meyer, DXP Product Owner at Children’s Health Care System

Transitioning Towards Non-Traditional Nursing Roles with Joshua Littlejohn, Product Manager of Nurse Experience at IntelyCare, and Danika Meyer, DXP Product Owner at Children’s Health Care System. Being a bedside nurse is not your only option available; this episode features two professionals with many parallels in their non-traditional nursing careers.
FOGI: One Idea at a Time: Fixing the World Through Innovation and Documentation with Hiyam Nadel MBA, RN, Director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital

FOGI: One Idea at a Time: Fixing the World Through Innovation and Documentation with Hiyam Nadel MBA, RN, Director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Informatics, documentation, and innovation go hand in hand. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
Plantar Fasciitis: Best Step Forward

Host: Joshua D. Luciew, P.A.-C. Guest: Arthur J. De Luigi, D.O., M.H.A. (@DrDeLuigi, https://twitter.com/drdeluigi) Heel and foot pain can be a burdensome symptom for our patients, as discomfort can be experienced with each step they take, hindering locomotion. Many different patient populations are required to be on their feet for...
Advancing New Ways to Improve Overall Health Through Oral Health with Mariya Filipova Chief Innovation Officer at CareQuest Innovation Partners

Advancing New Ways to Improve Overall Health Through Oral Health with Mariya Filipova Chief Innovation Officer at CareQuest Innovation Partners. What should health professionals do right now? We need to actively bridge silos in healthcare!. In this episode, Mariya Filipova, CIO of CareQuest Innovation Partners, talks about supporting innovative solutions...
282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health

282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health. Dr. Thomas Kelly is the CEO & co-Founder of Heidi Health he has been a surgical registrar and has lifelong interests in deep learning, mathematics and entrepreneurship having run a successful education company prior to starting Heidi.
