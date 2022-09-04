Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Keep Your cat Calm on Long Car Journeys
While travelling with your pet is challenging, it can sometimes be unavoidable. If you’re lucky enough to be one of the 26% of people to own a cat in the UK, you’ll know how much joy this feline member of the family can bring. When it comes to travelling with them, it can be a bit different.
petguide.com
3 Common Cat Training Mistakes
Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL
Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
dailypaws.com
Here's How to Tell What Breed Your Cat Is, Once and For All
With their smooshed faces and long, luxurious coats, it's easy to point out a Persian cat from the crowd. The same goes for a Siamese—the lean build, blue eyes, and colorpoint fur are dead giveaways. But when it comes to your furry BFF you brought home from a shelter, things can get a little complicated.
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Attempt to Stop Mom From Leaving the House Is Absolutely Priceless
Our fur babies are some of the sweetest hellos and the hardest goodbyes, but dogs are the ones typically known for being clingy. In this popular TikTok video, though, it's a fuzzy feline trying to keep her mama from going to work!. Luna the black cat is absolutely precious and...
Should I let my cat outside?
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts.
One Green Planet
This Cat Was Stranded in a Tree Before She Was Saved by A Famous TikTok Rescuer
A cat named Ruby was stranded in a tree for four days before this kind man helped rescue her. On day three, a tree service attempted to remove her, but she attacked them. They suggested that the tree be cut down. That’s when @getmeowttahere heard about Ruby, he knew that he had to help. @getmeowttahere has been rescuing cats from trees since 2010, and although it’s not his day job, he’s great at it!
msn.com
27 adorable dog breeds that don't shed
Dogs love unconditionally, guard the house, force us outside, and are great additions to an Instagram feed. But even the cutest pups can lead to sneezing fits, runny noses, or worse. Between 10% and 20% of the world's population is allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher.
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
dailyphew.com
Three Huskies And A Cat Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable
A little over six months ago, nobody was certain if Rosie the kitten would live. However, thanks to Lilo the Husky, Rosie made a spectacular recovery and is now a happy member of the family. “We are three sisters who live in California and have been in love with animals...
Internet Laughs as Dog 'Goes Out of This World' While on Anxiety Medication
The hilarious video of a dog who chills out after taking anxiety medication has garnered a lot of attention.
Sunderland Echo
The smartphone ‘cat translator’ app that apparently allows you to know how your feline friend is saying
A new app has been launched that is supposed to help you understand what your cat is saying. The self proclaimed ‘cat translator’ app Meow Talk Cat Translator says it uses A.I. to assess what your furry friend’s meows and hisses actually mean. Meow Talk is developed...
September is going to the cats.
Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
Mic
Wildly clever things for dogs & cats you'll wish were invented sooner
There are so many things we do for our pets that could be easier, from feeding to grooming to playtime. Fortunately, with a few wildly clever things for dogs and cats, having a pet can be fun again. What do we need to finally make our pet care routines easier?...
Next Avenue
How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It
Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
Comments / 0