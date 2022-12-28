ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Comments / 8

Consider This ...
10-21

Players jump around like 10yr olds at a birthday party because they are laughing at what fans are paying for parking/tickets/food/beverages/merchandise

Reply
2
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 17?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 during Week 17. The game didn’t include the dominant offensive performance that you’d come to expect, but it did include holding a capable opponent to their second-lowest scoring game of the season. That’s progress for a Chiefs defense that has struggled at times this season. They seem to be trending upward at the right time, which is giving the team a bump in the power rankings for several outlets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s strong Teddy Bridgewater take amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Miami Dolphins have been dealt yet another injury blow to Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. That means Teddy Bridgewater will get his second start of the campaign and according to star wideout Tyreek Hill, that shouldn’t change much in the offense. Everyone has full belief in the backup QB.
Palm Beach Daily News

Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire

Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
On3.com

Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees

Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers

NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.
NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel encouraged Tua Tagovailoa to see doctor after Monday film review

As it turns out, it’s wasn’t a member of the medical or training staff that spotted concussion symptoms in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And it wasn’t Tua who self-reported the situation. Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that McDaniel...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy