NFL insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
Derek Carr leaves the Las Vegas Raiders after benching
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 17?
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 during Week 17. The game didn’t include the dominant offensive performance that you’d come to expect, but it did include holding a capable opponent to their second-lowest scoring game of the season. That’s progress for a Chiefs defense that has struggled at times this season. They seem to be trending upward at the right time, which is giving the team a bump in the power rankings for several outlets.
Tyreek Hill’s strong Teddy Bridgewater take amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Miami Dolphins have been dealt yet another injury blow to Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. That means Teddy Bridgewater will get his second start of the campaign and according to star wideout Tyreek Hill, that shouldn’t change much in the offense. Everyone has full belief in the backup QB.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire
Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees
Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
Evaluating the important decision Las Vegas Raiders face with Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders have a critical decision to make that may be connected to Derek Carr’s future before February
NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers
NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.
Miami Dolphins Updated 2022 Playoff Picture Through Week 16
Exploring the various potential postseason outcomes for the Miami Dolphins, from getting the No. 5 seed to being left out completely
NFL wide receiver rankings Week 17: CeeDee Lamb improves as Justin Jefferson dominates
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with
Titans starting QB Josh Dobbs may signal how Jaguars approach the Texans in Week 17
The Tennessee Titans aren’t exactly putting their best foot forward against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. According to the Titans Wire, the Titans will start quarterback Josh Dobbs over Malik Willis in Week 17. The Titans going with Dobbs over Willis has implications with the Jacksonville Jaguars’...
Mike McDaniel encouraged Tua Tagovailoa to see doctor after Monday film review
As it turns out, it’s wasn’t a member of the medical or training staff that spotted concussion symptoms in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And it wasn’t Tua who self-reported the situation. Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that McDaniel...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
