Kim Kardashian Booed During Cowboys-Rams Game at SoFi Stadium
The reality TV star blew a kiss to the crowd, but fans didn’t seem impressed.
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Davante Adams Shoved a Cameraman on the Way to the Locker Room After Raiders - Chiefs Game
VIDEO: Davante Adams shoves cameraman.
'They are an atrocity': Stephen A. Smith slams the Steelers, branding them 'an embarrassment', 'a disgrace' and the worst Pittsburgh team in 25 YEARS
ESPN hothead Stephen A. Smith savaged the Pittsburgh Steelers following their 38-3 humbling at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Smith, a self-confessed Steelers fan, was dejected and equally vicious in his criticism of the flailing last-placed AFC North team. Pittsburgh were embarrassed at Orchard Park by the Super Bowl...
With Buffalo Bills football as his emotional center, Eric Wood looks to ‘Tackle What’s Next’
The foreword of Eric Wood's new book was written by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
Bills' Tre'Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been cleared to practice for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago
atozsports.com
The Buffalo Bills are on the Verge of Very Exclusive History
The Buffalo Bills are currently on top of the NFL world. They’re 4-1, currently the number one seed in the AFC and the heavy Super Bowl favorites. A big reason for this is the play of MVP-hopeful QB Josh Allen. 1,651 passing yards: 1st. 16 combined touchdowns: 1st. 66.8%...
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Justin Jefferson takes over top spot heading into Week 6
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top wide receivers around the NFL are, including a new top target
NFL waiver wire pickups: Kenneth Walker, Jimmy Garoppolo among top targets in Week 6
After just a few weeks of NFL action, the waiver wires are stocked full of players who could help enhance
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith in concussion protocol
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol but tests on his neck came back negative after Sunday’s
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) doesn’t practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened the Week 6 practice period on the sideline with the ankle injury
3 reasons why the Buffalo Bills should trade for Christian McCaffrey
Finally appearing healthy again, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back to averaging north of 100 yards per game
