ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6Yrd_0hi3e7fG00

VIENNA (AP) — A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn’t yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Armed police swoop on man after woman found seriously injured at house dies

Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries in a house died.Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Leeds on Monday, where the woman, 35, was found with serious injuries.She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries, sparking a murder probe.Armed officers arrested a 36-year-old man a mile away from where the woman was found two hours later, West Yorkshire Police said.A spokesman for the force said: “At 6.26pm yesterday, police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Victoria Road, Headingley.“Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.“She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.“Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries and detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.”A large police cordon remained in place in Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road on Tuesday as forensic officers combed the scenes for clues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Police#Violent Crime#German#Lichtenberg
The Associated Press

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police said in a statement. More than an hour later, police in neighboring Youngsville reported that a man arrived at the police department there to report a dead woman in his car in the parking lot.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Drill rapper M Lo who was shot dead in housing estate on London's exclusive High Street Kensington - as 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is released under investigation

A man shot dead in a high end block of flats has been named as a father-of-one and drill rapper who ‘would do anything in this world’ for his young daughter. The victim has been named as 29-year-old Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, also known as drill rapper M Lo. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy