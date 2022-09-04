ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those aren't beer kettles along Lake Erie, they're mesocosms

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
 4 days ago

SOUTH BASS ISLAND, Ohio — At the extreme north end of South Bass Island, about a mile beyond downtown Put-in-Bay, 15 huge metal vats have become one of the island’s more recent talking points.

They resemble large kettles brewing beer, but they’re not.

Rather, they are used to give Ohio Sea Grant and Ohio State University Stone Laboratory scientists a controlled view of what Lake Erie’s fish and plant biology looks like under various scenarios.

Called mesocosms, each container holds hundreds of gallons of water pumped from the lake and can be set up to mimic different conditions. They operate on a flow-through design.

Ohio Sea Grant/Stone Lab Director Chris Winslow said the vats now are in use to study harmful algal blooms. The controlled aspect allows scientists to see how the water responds up close when certain levels of phosphorus, nitrogen, and other nutrients are introduced, he said.

Together, they form a large, ongoing open-air experiment.

Mesh screens over the vats’ tops exclude outside influences such as bird feces that could contaminate the research, but let the sun shine in. The mesh also keeps raptor birds and other predators away from fish studied in some of the vessels.

The equipment is part of a $2.65 million state grant the lab got in 2019 for improvements, including a lab expansion, new computer monitors, and additional devices for tracking water quality in the Maumee River. Construction was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The experiment is set up next to the Aquatic Visitors Center operated by Ohio Sea Grant and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 360 West Shore Blvd. in South Bass Island’s Peach Orchard Point.

“It’s something we, in the science world, think is pretty exciting,” Mr. Winslow said.

The research will continue as deep into fall as possible, then resume again in the spring, he said.

Besides the rate of algal growth and density, it can give scientists a better understanding of how fish respond biologically when they encounter toxins produced by the algae, Mr. Winslow said.

Researchers from all over the world have been studying that for years, yet there are many unanswered questions because of unknowns about contact time.

“We don’t know if those fish were exposed for five minutes or five days,” Mr. Winslow said. “It’s a very controlled experiment. But the beauty is it’s lake water.”

Mesocosms are new to Ohio Sea Grant/OSU’s Stone Laboratory, but not to science.

The lab modeled its program after one created by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, widely considered one of the world’s top environmental field stations.

But the Woods Hole Mesocosm Lab, built nearly a decade ago, focuses on saltwater. The one on South Bass is believed to be the largest focused on freshwater.

On its website, Woods Hole describes a mesocosm as “an ocean in a tank” and “an ecosystem in miniature, providing a useful middle ground between an indoor lab and the great outdoors.”

One of the world’s top wetlands experts, Bill Mitsch, who has been affiliated for years with Ohio State University and Florida Gulf Coast University, created a unique mesocosm experiment in a rural field near Defiance in 2017.

At that site, he and other scientists are trying to see if land “flipped” back-and-forth between farmland  and wetlands can yield benefits in capturing phosphorus and other nutrients historically embedded in soil from past practices, such as excessive application of manure from years ago. Phosphorus that remains embedded in soil for years is known as “legacy phosphorus.”

His theory, outlined in a scientific paper published in September, 2017, is that farmland converted into wetlands could be flipped back into farmland if there is enough nearby land to be flipped into wetlands. That way, large landowners could dedicate a portion of their land to nutrient control, but have the flexibility of moving around the acreage after a few years.

Mr. Mitsch has said that Ohio’s historic loss of wetlands, especially in the Great Black Swamp region, is “symptomatic that there is something very wrong with the way we are managing our landscapes around vulnerable aquatic ecosystems.”

He said his mesocosm research will take 10 years or longer before trying to deploy it on a large scale.

His paper was published by Elsevier, a prestigious, 142-year-old Netherlands-based firm with more than 20,000 educational and professional science materials worldwide, including scientific journals.

Mr. Mitsch recently told The Blade that his Defiance-area project is being handed off to other scientists on his team because he retired from Florida Gulf Coast a few weeks ago. He earlier had retired from Ohio State.

IN THIS ARTICLE
