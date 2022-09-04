ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Karma agrees to $3 million settlement after allegations of sending misleading offers

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Credit Karma has agreed to pay consumers $3 million to settle allegations the company sent people misleading offers.

The Federal Trade Commission said Credit Karma told consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards and loans they ended up not qualifying for.

The FTC sued the company, saying the people ”wasted time applying and saw their credit scores drop when their applications were denied.”

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke will pass along the details of how to receive part of that $3 million settlement when he has them.

