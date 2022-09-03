ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 30, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hanging near the high and no major bearish reactions yet. The index might continue to maintain its position near the top and look for a chance to add more gains. If the index starts a bearish correction then traders could wait near the support level for a chance to enter long positions in the U.S dollar.
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline

The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 07, 2022

Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k

The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform

Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
The BoE Policymakers failed to lift the GBP/USD

GBP/USD holds onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400 in 2020 and...
GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels

GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
