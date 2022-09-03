Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 30, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hanging near the high and no major bearish reactions yet. The index might continue to maintain its position near the top and look for a chance to add more gains. If the index starts a bearish correction then traders could wait near the support level for a chance to enter long positions in the U.S dollar.
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline
The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
Compagnie Financière Tradition Reports 46.4% Increase In H1 Profits
Swiss InterTrader broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) has released its financial and trading results for the first half of 2022. According to the report, the company recorded a 46.4% surge in its net profit compared to the same period last year. The revenue for H1 2022 was CHF 483.9...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 07, 2022
Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform
Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
As EUR/USD Opens September Lower, Investors Brace for US PMI, NFP
After a three-day absence, the EUR/USD currency pair bears return Thursday as the quote renews its intraday low near 1.0030. The primary currency pair retreats inside a symmetrical triangle amid downbeat oscillators. The pair’s inaction may be due to anxiety ahead of critical data/events, while daily gains may be due...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
The BoE Policymakers failed to lift the GBP/USD
GBP/USD holds onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400 in 2020 and...
US Dollar Index Rallies to New Multi-Year Highs After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday spiked to new multi-year highs of about 109.987, following the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
S.Korea central bank says stabilising prices quickly better for long-term growth
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it was better for long-term growth to stabilise prices quickly as it gave insight into its decision for an unusually large rate hike in July in its quarterly monetary policy report.
CAD/JPY Slides Toward 105.00 Amid Upbeat Japan Retail Trade Data
The Canadian dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate is gradually decreasing due to improved data for Japan’s retail trade and industrial production. In a larger sense, the asset has continued to be supported by bulls because Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has turned into an outstanding performance. It...
GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels
GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
