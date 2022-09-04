ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade

We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1033 Heritage Trail, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219084098DA)

Truly remarkable Meadowbrook Estates home. Enter through the automatic gate onto a huge circular stamped concrete driveway. Grand entry with enormous soaring ceilings in the living room. Gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Over 4,000 square feet of living space on an over 48,000 square foot lot. Kitchen is a marvel with granite, backsplash, custom cabinets and high end stainless appliances. Bathrooms all have gorgeous tile showers and beautiful vanities. Roomy bedrooms. Separate laundry room and office with custom cabinets. Game room with top notch custom bar. Owned solar! New 24 KW Generac Generator/ natural gas and propane. 11000 lb Hydraulic car lift in the heated four car garage with drive through. New jacuzzi, dog kennel w/artificial turf, New BBQ Island, new custom window coverings, artificial turf in the backyard w/ horseshoe pit. Heavily Treed yard w/Yellow Maples,Blue spruce and Aspen w/irrigation. Dual heating and air conditioning. Vivint Camera Security System.Fully fenced.Epic weather tight treehouse in the backyard for the youngsters. To many upgrades to list. Must see for yourself. A rare offering.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Beyond Van Gogh Experience Comes to the Desert

The Beyond Van Gogh art experience has captivated the globe as a traveling, truly immersive experience highlighting the iconic prints and images made famous by esteemed artist Vincent van Gogh. This exciting exhibition will be coming to The Forum at Empire Polo Club in Indio on September 30 through November 27.
INDIO, CA
Palm Springs, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!

Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
RIVERSIDE, CA
palmspringslife.com

Desert Hot Springs: Where to Eat

Delve into craveable salads and sandwiches at Azure Palm Café along with an organic coffee and tea bar. There’s desert modern, and then there’s desert authentic — the kind of dusty, no-nonsense joints with dark walls and hay barrels that specialize in ice-cold beer and hearty roadside-style burgers. Dillon’s Burgers & Beers in Desert Hot Springs falls into the latter category and, known for late-night live music, has been a fixture on the scene since 1946. (People still talk about the time The Doors played here.) In addition to traditional burger patties, they prepare chicken and veggie options.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire

A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames. “It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club. Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned The post ‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)

RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
dotesports.com

Fire photographer streams Fairview wildfire containment efforts in California

While there’s seemingly a never-ending reservoir from which people find new streaming content, one photographer in California has found a unique one. 564 Fire, a fire photographer that frequently covers California wildfires, streamed his coverage of the Fairview wildfire last night. Originating outside of Hemet, California, which is located...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday. The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15 Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared The post Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning appoints its latest council member

Banning's city council picked its final of three interviewees to fulfill the seat of outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree. Tuesday morning Juan "Rick" Minjares, a Palm Springs city engineer who hopes to bring his experience and insight regarding infrastructure improvements, was appointed to the council. See the full report in the...
BANNING, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
menifee247.com

Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site

The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
MENIFEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday

If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
KTLA

Heat wave: Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms, 5th Flex Alert

Southern California’s extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations. The seemingly endless heat wave is likely to continue through Wednesday of next week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

