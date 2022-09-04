Truly remarkable Meadowbrook Estates home. Enter through the automatic gate onto a huge circular stamped concrete driveway. Grand entry with enormous soaring ceilings in the living room. Gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Over 4,000 square feet of living space on an over 48,000 square foot lot. Kitchen is a marvel with granite, backsplash, custom cabinets and high end stainless appliances. Bathrooms all have gorgeous tile showers and beautiful vanities. Roomy bedrooms. Separate laundry room and office with custom cabinets. Game room with top notch custom bar. Owned solar! New 24 KW Generac Generator/ natural gas and propane. 11000 lb Hydraulic car lift in the heated four car garage with drive through. New jacuzzi, dog kennel w/artificial turf, New BBQ Island, new custom window coverings, artificial turf in the backyard w/ horseshoe pit. Heavily Treed yard w/Yellow Maples,Blue spruce and Aspen w/irrigation. Dual heating and air conditioning. Vivint Camera Security System.Fully fenced.Epic weather tight treehouse in the backyard for the youngsters. To many upgrades to list. Must see for yourself. A rare offering.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO