Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade
We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
tylerwoodgroup.com
1033 Heritage Trail, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219084098DA)
Truly remarkable Meadowbrook Estates home. Enter through the automatic gate onto a huge circular stamped concrete driveway. Grand entry with enormous soaring ceilings in the living room. Gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Over 4,000 square feet of living space on an over 48,000 square foot lot. Kitchen is a marvel with granite, backsplash, custom cabinets and high end stainless appliances. Bathrooms all have gorgeous tile showers and beautiful vanities. Roomy bedrooms. Separate laundry room and office with custom cabinets. Game room with top notch custom bar. Owned solar! New 24 KW Generac Generator/ natural gas and propane. 11000 lb Hydraulic car lift in the heated four car garage with drive through. New jacuzzi, dog kennel w/artificial turf, New BBQ Island, new custom window coverings, artificial turf in the backyard w/ horseshoe pit. Heavily Treed yard w/Yellow Maples,Blue spruce and Aspen w/irrigation. Dual heating and air conditioning. Vivint Camera Security System.Fully fenced.Epic weather tight treehouse in the backyard for the youngsters. To many upgrades to list. Must see for yourself. A rare offering.
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Beyond Van Gogh Experience Comes to the Desert
The Beyond Van Gogh art experience has captivated the globe as a traveling, truly immersive experience highlighting the iconic prints and images made famous by esteemed artist Vincent van Gogh. This exciting exhibition will be coming to The Forum at Empire Polo Club in Indio on September 30 through November 27.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
palmspringslife.com
Desert Hot Springs: Where to Eat
Delve into craveable salads and sandwiches at Azure Palm Café along with an organic coffee and tea bar. There’s desert modern, and then there’s desert authentic — the kind of dusty, no-nonsense joints with dark walls and hay barrels that specialize in ice-cold beer and hearty roadside-style burgers. Dillon’s Burgers & Beers in Desert Hot Springs falls into the latter category and, known for late-night live music, has been a fixture on the scene since 1946. (People still talk about the time The Doors played here.) In addition to traditional burger patties, they prepare chicken and veggie options.
spectrumnews1.com
Photographer buys billboards to illustrate darker side of California
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From images of homeless encampments to wildfires and drought, photographer Thomas Broening says some of his best photos are beautiful and kind of terrifying at the same time. “This gas pump is meant to fuel boats, but the water is so low, historically low, as...
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
tmpresale.com
Mariachi Sol De Mexico at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside Dec 01, 2022 – presale password
The Mariachi Sol De Mexico presale password everyone has been searching for is here! While the Mariachi Sol De Mexico presale is underway you will have an opportunity to buy tickets before the public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell...
‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire
A Coachella woman is recounting the moment her home went into flames. “It was so traumatizing and it was so real, when you look at the amount of damage, it really is unbelievable,” said Candice Elorie, Property and Event manager of the club. Last Monday, we reported on a fire near Tyler Street that burned The post ‘Blessed to be alive’ Coachella woman loses home in vegetation fire appeared first on KESQ.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
KESQ
Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 114° this afternoon, almost 10° above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.
dotesports.com
Fire photographer streams Fairview wildfire containment efforts in California
While there’s seemingly a never-ending reservoir from which people find new streaming content, one photographer in California has found a unique one. 564 Fire, a fire photographer that frequently covers California wildfires, streamed his coverage of the Fairview wildfire last night. Originating outside of Hemet, California, which is located...
Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday. The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15 Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared The post Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Banning appoints its latest council member
Banning's city council picked its final of three interviewees to fulfill the seat of outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree. Tuesday morning Juan "Rick" Minjares, a Palm Springs city engineer who hopes to bring his experience and insight regarding infrastructure improvements, was appointed to the council. See the full report in the...
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
Heat wave: Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California’s extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations. The seemingly endless heat wave is likely to continue through Wednesday of next week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts […]
