Catch A Free Movie During ‘Movies In The Park’ In Tyler, Texas
Summer 2022 seemed to be somewhat weird and brutal in East Texas thanks to an extended stretch of days in the triple digits and then a couple of weeks of rain, but a change is on the way and we can once again get out and enjoy outdoor activities thanks to cooler temperatures.
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?
It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
Movies in the Park to return to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings. Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall: Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio (2018), […]
R&B Stars Shaun Milli & Adina Howard Coming To Tyler, TX
Coming off the success of a "Sexy Night Of White" with hip hop star Plies, Bailey Music Group is getting ready to do it again, this time for all the lovers!. The first big R&B show of the fall is coming on Saturday Oct. 8th to the Empire Lounge in Tyler. Get ready for a night of "Love & RNB" jumping off with R&B legend Adina Howard and rising new comer Shaun Milli!
East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends. The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day […]
Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named. The […]
Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest
Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy
Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act
PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
Calvary Commission's Labor Day Bash in Lindale brings community together
LINDALE — The Calvary Commission in Lindale held its annual Labor Day Bash on Monday, bringing the community together for “a lot of laughter and a lot of good times.”. “It’s a blast,” said Kathy Womack, Labor Day Bash coordinator. The community event has been put...
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
TJC soccer splits DH with Angelina
After a long lightning delay, the Tyler Junior College and Angelina College teams played a Region XIV soccer doubleheader on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field. In the first match, the No. 2 Apache Ladies defeated the No. 16 Lady Roadrunners, 2-1, in two overtimes. In the second match, No. 6...
Multiple agencies assist in search for missing Athens man
Stanley, a retired U.S. Marine and high school coach, set out on his trek Aug. 23 and hasn’t been seen since. Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) began Aug. 28 with a boots-on-the-ground search followed by two air searches by the Civil Air Patrol. RRSAR Deputy Commander Ken Malin,...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
