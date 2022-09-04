ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?

It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
Mix 93.1

R&B Stars Shaun Milli & Adina Howard Coming To Tyler, TX

Coming off the success of a "Sexy Night Of White" with hip hop star Plies, Bailey Music Group is getting ready to do it again, this time for all the lovers!. The first big R&B show of the fall is coming on Saturday Oct. 8th to the Empire Lounge in Tyler. Get ready for a night of "Love & RNB" jumping off with R&B legend Adina Howard and rising new comer Shaun Milli!
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends. The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Acrobats#East Texas#Clowns#Performing
inforney.com

Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest

Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy

Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
EMORY, TX
inforney.com

TJC soccer splits DH with Angelina

After a long lightning delay, the Tyler Junior College and Angelina College teams played a Region XIV soccer doubleheader on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field. In the first match, the No. 2 Apache Ladies defeated the No. 16 Lady Roadrunners, 2-1, in two overtimes. In the second match, No. 6...
TYLER, TX
themonitor.net

Multiple agencies assist in search for missing Athens man

Stanley, a retired U.S. Marine and high school coach, set out on his trek Aug. 23 and hasn’t been seen since. Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) began Aug. 28 with a boots-on-the-ground search followed by two air searches by the Civil Air Patrol. RRSAR Deputy Commander Ken Malin,...
ATHENS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy