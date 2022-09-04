Read full article on original website
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel's criticism of LIV golfers at Wentworth
Gooch and Abraham Ancer are among the 17 LIV players in the field this week at the DP World Tour's flagship event, with the pair qualifying thanks to being inside the world's top 60. DP World Tour members are eligible after their suspension for playing the first Saudi-backed tournament was...
SkySports
Billy Horschel hits out at 'hypocritical' LIV Golf members in action at BMW PGA Championship
As many as 17 LIV Golf players are expected to feature this week, with members of the breakaway circuit able to compete on the DP World Tour after having their suspensions "temporary stayed" until the outcome of a hearing next February. Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak are among those to...
SkySports
Hero Cup: Seve Ballesteros' son criticises DP World Tour over launch of Seve Trophy 'copy'
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15 along with two playing captains, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session. The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy,...
Golf Digest
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, Viktor Hovland share early lead at Wentworth
Fleetwood birdied six of his last seven holes to close a bogey-free 64 in rainy conditions at Wentworth, only for Sullivan to move alongside him after responding to an opening-hole bogey to post nine birdies and also get to eight under. Hovland made it a three-way tie at the top...
SkySports
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British teenager's US Open title defence over, so what's next?
Emma Raducanu has seen her US Open title defence fall at the first hurdle, while a dramatic rankings slide will see her slip outside of the Top 80, so what's next for the British teenager?. Following her first-round exit to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the British No 1 now has...
SkySports
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
SkySports
St Leger live on Sky Sports: Full runner guide and expert verdict to Doncaster Classic featuring New London
Presenter Mike Cattermole gives his expert verdict on the final British Classic of the year and Doncaster's Saturday feature, the Cazoo St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing. As autumn arrives, so it's time for the world's oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger, first run in 1776 and pre-dating the Derby by some four years.
SkySports
US Open: Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur through to semi-finals in New York
Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. The Tunisian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success against Serena Williams' conqueror Tomljanovic.
SkySports
US Open: Caroline Garcia stuns Coco Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world No 1 when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out
After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
SkySports
St Leger: Hot favourite New London faces eight including Eldar Eldarov in Doncaster Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing
Hot favourite New London heads a field of nine for Saturday's Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The Dubawi colt has won four of his five career outings with his sole defeat coming in the Chester Vase on testing ground. With the St Leger winner Masked...
