Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week

The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week

On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
US Open: Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur through to semi-finals in New York

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. The Tunisian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success against Serena Williams' conqueror Tomljanovic.
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out

After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
