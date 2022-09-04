ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen onstage at Taylor Hawkins memorial concert after Dave Grohl revealed he agreed to perform 'within 20 minutes' of being asked

 4 days ago

Sam Ryder's dramatic rise to stardom was never more apparent on Saturday evening as he took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert.

The singer, a former Essex sandwich shop owner, performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor in front of 90,000 fans at the cavernous venue.

Ryder's appearance at the event, arranged by Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl in honour of bandmate Hawkins following his sudden death aged 50 in March, comes just four months after his second place finish at the Eurovision Song Contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rwt3s_0hi2p1lE00
Getting involved: Sam Ryder took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert on Saturday evening

Introducing Ryder, Grohl admitted he was originally unsure who should take vocals on the Queen track until Roger Taylor showed him a video of the British vocalist onstage.

He told the audience: ‘When we were talking about this next song to perform, we weren’t entirely sure who should come up to sing it with us, and I think it might have been Roger [Taylor] that had this idea.

‘Roger showed us a clip of someone singing along to this next song, and we made one phone call and within 20 minutes this person told us that he would come here tonight to sing it with us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF4XD_0hi2p1lE00
Special moment: The singer performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor in front of 90,000 fans at the cavernous venue

Following Ryder's appearance, guitarist May performed acoustically in memory of Hawkins and original Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1992.

Hawkins died suddenly in March of this year in his hotel room in Colombia while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour.

In his memory, frontman Dave fronted the fundraiser and was joined on-stage by a string of stars including Paul McCartney and Queen - and even Taylor's teenage son Oliver Shane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGa48_0hi2p1lE00
Never forgotten: Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates gathered onstage while paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins on Saturday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c7XI_0hi2p1lE00
Tragic: Taylor died suddenly in March of this year in his hotel room in Columbia, at the age of 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour (pictured in August 2008)

But at one point during the star-studded show, Dave became overwhelmed with emotional as he joined his bandmates in belting out The Foo Fighters hit tracks.

The American singer broke down in floods of tears mid-song during Times Like These, before gathering himself and continuing with the set.

Other stars to perform on Saturday evening included Liam Gallagher, Metallica, Queen, Led Zeppelin, RUSH, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and The Police.

The concert is the first of two planned tribute nights in honour of the tragic drummer, with the other concert set to be in Los Angeles later this month.

