I’m a Walmart super fan – I did a huge fall fashion haul & nearly everything’s under $30, even the boots

By Nadgeena Jerome
 4 days ago

A BLOGGER has shared her huge Walmart fall fashion haul of over 25 items, with nearly every item falling under $30.

Walmart is known for its affordable prices, which makes it perfect for one budget stylist who shared how she scored the cutest fall fashion staples from the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIgAY_0hi2mGEt00
Walmart super fan and blogger Madison Payne shares with viewers on Youtube her huge fall fashion haul Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fCiE_0hi2mGEt00
Madison Payne says every item on her fall fashion haul was less than $40 each Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

Blogger Madison Payne is a personal shopper and budget stylist.

On her YouTube channel, she posts videos to bring budget-minded women a luxury shopping experience.

Payne has a following on the platform of 100,000, where she focuses on affordable fashion, trends, and beauty.

In one YouTube video, she gives viewers an inside look at her huge Walmart fall haul, where she unboxes over 25 items and shares her best fall fashion finds of 2022.

The stylist kicks off the video by explaining why it's so important to start prepping your fall fashion staples early.

It's primarily because everything sells out quickly due to it being many people's favorite fashion time of the year.

The first items she unboxes are the Liv & Lottie Juniors' Plaid Shacket, $18.98, and the Time and Tru Women's Plaid Shacket, $20, both in a size large.

Payne says that for the fall she'll be wearing the Liv & Lottie shacket as more of a shirt, while the Time and Tru item will be worn as more of an outdoor jacket.

The next items she shares with viewers are The Get Women's Utility Joggers, $28 in a size large.

They have an elasticized waist and belt loops, as well as the classic cargo pocket and a chic white contrasting thread detail.

The next item Payne pulls out is a Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit from Time & Tru, which she paid $23 for.

"Even if it wasn't for public consumption, I knew it was going to feel nice because it is a modal cotton and I could just wear it as loungewear," she states.

The jumpsuit has pockets and a tie in the front with a fun bow feature in the back.

The next item the blogger moves on to is a Scoop Silk Scarf, $29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DG5Kr_0hi2mGEt00
Payne says that tweed is a huge fall trend this year Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

Payne mentions that she ordered the scarf because of its vibrant reddish-pink color which she says is a hot color for fall.

Following the scarf, she pulls out the Madden NYC Women's Mini Quilted Zip Backpack Boucle Plaid, $26, from another Walmart packaging.

"Tweed was another huge trend whenever we were looking at fall runway shows," Payne claims. "Pretty much every show I watched had a little bit of tweed somewhere, so I love to see it at Walmart."

The backpack pairs perfectly with the Madden NYC Women's Quilted Belt, $16, that she also unboxes.

The blogger shares that the menswear trend is still alive and well in today's fall fashion.

She ordered a suit from Free Assembly that is sold as separate pieces, and she could not contain her joy while unboxing the two-piece set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZ7Z9_0hi2mGEt00
The personal stylist says menswear is a major fashion trend for this upcoming fall Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

Payne shows viewers her unboxing of the dashing Free Assembly Women's Slim Double Breasted Blazer, $45, and matching Free Assembly Women's Crop Kick Flare Trousers, $32.

"This also comes in a navy but I think either color option I think is going to work great for the workplace," she says while showing viewers the details of the double-breasted blazer.

If you're not interested in pairing the suit together, both pieces would also serve well as independent fall-style staples.

As Payne continues to share a fall trends forecast of her own, she unboxes the Time and Tru Women's Quilted Jacket, $24.98, which is perfect for the season since quilted styles are very on-trend.

The quilted jacket is lightweight and airy with a nice sheen to it, as well as tortoise buttons and front pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgPeu_0hi2mGEt00
The blogger says she plans to pair the denim dress with a pair of brown boots Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

" And one of my favorite items to get every year is the Time and True Quilted Vest," Payne shares. " I went in hard on it this year. I did pick it up in three colors."

The Houston native then proceeds to show viewers her order of the Time and Tru Women's and Plus Diamond Quilt Vest, $15, in white, hot pink, and black.

The fall 2022 version of the vest has a stand collar and a straight style to accentuate the curve of the waist, which she says makes it great for layering and throwing on top of other jackets.

She also urges viewers to not order up but order in their actual size because the vests run big.

Payne then moves on to the unboxing of her Women's Knit Chelsea Lug Boots in black, $29.98, which she says gave her a tough time as she decided on what color she wanted.

The next purchases she shows her audience are a few fall comfort pieces that would be great additions to any wardrobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaqpF_0hi2mGEt00
Payne shows viewers the jumpsuit she purchases that she says is perfect for both loungewear and fall fashion Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

She starts off with the Free Assembly Women's Mix Stitch V-Neck Cardigan Sweater for $28, moves on to the Time and Tru Women's Core Button Front Shirt for $15.98, and then the Free Assembly Women's Fleece Placket Popover Top with Raglan Sleeves for $28.

The next item Payne pulls out of Walmart packing she says "might be the item of the whole unboxing."

She removes the Time and Tru Women's Tie Front Cardigan Sweater, $22.98, out of its packaging and gushes over the clothing piece.

The short sleeve sweater cardigan has a wrap tie in the front and could be a good choice for transition wear as the seasons change from summer to fall.

She follows up the cardigan with the Time and Tru Women's Sweater Vest with Extended Shoulders, $17.98, and the Time and Tru Women's Mixed Media Hoodie, $19.98.

The deep v-neck and sweater material on both shirts make them great layering pieces for fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FOgw_0hi2mGEt00
The blogger closes out the YouTube haul video with a rapid-fire rattle of her new fall boot purchases Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

Payne then moves on to a few dress options that are excellent style choices for those fall days where the weather is not too hot and not too cold.

First, she unboxes a The Get Women's Button Front Denim Dress with Balloon Sleeves, $40, a classic denim dress with a puff sleeve, and a denim belt to help cinch in the waist.

The second dress she shows viewers is The Get Women's Scoop Back Midi Dress with Long Sleeves, $36.

The final clothing item Payne pulls out is The Get Women's Button Back Crop Top with Long Sleeves, $22, which is a bit unique for her since she says she normally doesn't wear animal print details.

She closes out the video with a massive unboxing of her new fall shoes collection provided by Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezZaM_0hi2mGEt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lc6o_0hi2mGEt00

She bought the Time and Tru Women's Tall Slouch Boots for $34.98 in black, the Madden NYC Women's Faux Suede Lug Sole Chelsea Boots for $40, and the Time and Tru Women's Hiker Boot for $29.98.

In addition, she bought a different set of Time and Tru Women's Tall Slouch Boots for $34.98 in Cognac, the Madden NYC Women's Clear Band Studded Sandals for $40, and the No Boundaries Women's Lug Combat Boots with Side Pouch for $34.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo5H7_0hi2mGEt00
The most expensive pair of boots Payne purchased was only $40 Credit: YouTube/ Madison Payne

