cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
NOLA.com
Are Louisiana’s redfish numbers declining? Some anglers raise alarm.
The redfish and its spotted tail lives large in Louisiana lore. Generations of anglers have stalked the marshes in search of them. Paul Prudhomme famously served them blackened, helping to forge the redfish’s national reputation. But lately some of the state’s most experienced anglers are raising concern over what...
klax-tv.com
City of Colfax Dedicates September 6th Gracie Reichman Day
Gracie Reichman from Colfax, Louisiana has been crowned Miss Louisiana 2022 in June. Michael “Gabe” Firment, State Representative District 22 says, “When Gracie was crowned Miss Louisiana on June 18th, the Town of Colfax and all of Grant Parish celebrated with her and her family and we will be cheering for her when she goes on to represent the State of Louisiana at the Miss America pageant later this year.”
1037thegame.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
theadvocate.com
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.
If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
No-Mow and Slow-Grow Grass May Be Just What Louisiana Needs
Lawn overgrown and out of control? There is a solution to your rain soaked yard problem and it just might free up your weekend.
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
NOLA.com
Fire erupts over Lake Lery after loose barge hits pipeline in St. Bernard Parish
Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday after a barge broke loose and struck a natural gas pipeline, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Courreges said the underwater pipeline in question is a federal interstate line under the jurisdiction of the...
Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax
Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
