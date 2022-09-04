ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Are Louisiana’s redfish numbers declining? Some anglers raise alarm.

The redfish and its spotted tail lives large in Louisiana lore. Generations of anglers have stalked the marshes in search of them. Paul Prudhomme famously served them blackened, helping to forge the redfish’s national reputation. But lately some of the state’s most experienced anglers are raising concern over what...
LOUISIANA STATE
City of Colfax Dedicates September 6th Gracie Reichman Day

Gracie Reichman from Colfax, Louisiana has been crowned Miss Louisiana 2022 in June. Michael “Gabe” Firment, State Representative District 22 says, “When Gracie was crowned Miss Louisiana on June 18th, the Town of Colfax and all of Grant Parish celebrated with her and her family and we will be cheering for her when she goes on to represent the State of Louisiana at the Miss America pageant later this year.”
COLFAX, LA
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.

If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
LOUISIANA STATE

