Louisiana State

Sharon Trahan
4d ago

That would be Great, bring in some competition! Stop the monopoly with the citizens of Louisiana! Let's take a vote let the consumers help with making this decision!

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Louisiana median worker pay higher than several other Southeastern states

Median worker pay has risen 9% in Louisiana since December 2020, with the median annual salary sitting at $53,200 in August, according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Louisiana’s median annual salary is higher than several Southeastern states including Alabama, North Carolina and Florida,...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
Louisiana's gas tax cannot meet state's road and bridge needs, audit says

Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax is insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said in a report issued Tuesday. Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is not indexed for inflation, like it is in 22 other states, including Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair

Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The job fair will...
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.

If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
Are Louisiana’s redfish numbers declining? Some anglers raise alarm.

The redfish and its spotted tail lives large in Louisiana lore. Generations of anglers have stalked the marshes in search of them. Paul Prudhomme famously served them blackened, helping to forge the redfish’s national reputation. But lately some of the state’s most experienced anglers are raising concern over what...
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out in Louisiana this week

(KLFY) Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Monday. Eligible students will receive payments totaling $391 to cover both June and July, and the payments will be issued in two installments, one...
Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?

Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
