Riley County Police have released more details from a weekend alleged robbery in Manhattan. In its Tuesday activity report, RCPD says 21-year-old Courtney Harris, of Junction City, was charged with aggravated robbery after reportedly stealing cash from a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1400 block of College Ave. The incident led to a fight and as officers arrived, they witnessed Harris running away. He then jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers but was detained shortly after in the immediate area.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO