WIBW
5 teens, 2 adults arrested, called to appear after burglary at JC business
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers and two adults have been either arrested or issued a Notice to Appear after a weekend burglary at a Junction City business. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of N Monroe St. with reports of a burglary and damage to property.
7 teens arrested in connection with a recent burglary, damage to property
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office responded to 1729 N. Monroe Street on a report of a burglary with property damage on September 5th, 2022, just after 11:30 a.m. It was determined that multiple suspects entered the business located in the 1700 block of N. Monroe Street, where...
5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
Tip to police led to arrest of wanted Kansas man
A Crimestoppers tip led police to a Salina man with multiple active warrants Friday evening. Just before 7:30p.m. Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Seventh Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. A Crimestoppers tip had reported that Corry Barnes, 20, of Salina, who was on the Saline County Most Wanted List, was there and loading items into a vehicle.
WIBW
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man Tuesday in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man. On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead...
WIBW
KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
Junction City man hospitalized, arrested for robbery
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man reported a 21-year-old male suspect was at his apartment at The Pointe, 1401 College Hill Avenue, when he stole cash from him leading to a fight between the two.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
WIBW
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
Suspect jailed for shooting that may be linked to murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend shooting and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis. An individual with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at...
3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
RCPD officers respond to separate incidents costing victims $1K+ apiece
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. responded to two separate incidents costing the victims more than $1,000 apiece. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of criminal damage to property.
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests man who fled after alleged weekend robbery
Riley County Police have released more details from a weekend alleged robbery in Manhattan. In its Tuesday activity report, RCPD says 21-year-old Courtney Harris, of Junction City, was charged with aggravated robbery after reportedly stealing cash from a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1400 block of College Ave. The incident led to a fight and as officers arrived, they witnessed Harris running away. He then jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers but was detained shortly after in the immediate area.
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
Ogden crash sends 2 to hospital
OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 […]
KVOE
Council Grove man arrested on suspicion of drug distribution
Formal charges are pending against a Council Grove man for alleged drug distribution. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says deputies arrested 38-year-old Cole Zimmerman in the 500 block of Country Lane on Saturday. Zimmerman was booked on suspected felony probation violation for distributing methamphetamine and for warrants, both felony and misdemeanor, out of Riley County for distribution of meth, theft and criminal use of a financial card.
WIBW
District Attorney continues reviewing what’s next in Chandler double-murder case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he is looking at “anything and everything” in determining the next steps in the Dana Chandler case. Chandler is accused in the 2002 shooting deaths of her ex-husband Michael Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness. She was convicted of murder charges in 2012, but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 citing misconduct by the former prosecutor on the case.
1350kman.com
RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend
A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RCPD responds to report of attempted runaway student at MHS, email sent to all parents regarding incident
On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of a runaway student at the Manhattan High School west campus. School resource officers as well as officers from outside the school attempted to make contact with the student, the student ran from officers. When officers...
