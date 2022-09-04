PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Knoxville residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Knoxville who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO