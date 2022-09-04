“Give me a couple years, I’m going to own this city,” Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) declares in the teaser trailer for Tulsa King. Taylor Sheridan’s newest series premieres with two episodes on November 13 on Paramount+. The streaming service released a new look at what to expect as Dwight is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison. “I’ve been asked if what I did was worth 25 years. Now I’m going to see if it was,” Dwight says in the video. Well, that exile, leading him to realize his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, certainly should affect that.

