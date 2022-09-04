ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvinsider.com

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Steven Krueger Delves Into Dire Dilemmas & Season 2 Teasers

The buzz kept getting stronger for the show as the jaw-dropping first season of Yellowjackets unfolded. The Emmy Award-nominated Showtime series centers on an all-girl high school soccer team and coach (plus his kids) who fight for survival in the wilderness after their plane crashes. Things soon become almost unimaginable for the survivors as savagery takes over, including facing the prospect of eating human flesh. And that’s just the beginning.
tvinsider.com

Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5

Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
tvinsider.com

‘Tulsa King’ Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Builds a New Crew in Oklahoma (VIDEO)

“Give me a couple years, I’m going to own this city,” Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) declares in the teaser trailer for Tulsa King. Taylor Sheridan’s newest series premieres with two episodes on November 13 on Paramount+. The streaming service released a new look at what to expect as Dwight is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison. “I’ve been asked if what I did was worth 25 years. Now I’m going to see if it was,” Dwight says in the video. Well, that exile, leading him to realize his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, certainly should affect that.
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
tvinsider.com

‘Teletubbies’ Sets Netflix Premiere With Tituss Burgess Narrating

The Teletubbies are coming back this fall as the familiar children’s show gets the streaming treatment on Netflix. Kicking off Monday, November 14, kids can tune into new episodes of the beloved series featuring colorful friends Tiny Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po who will be joined by narrator Tituss Burgess. The reboot will see the pals take on new wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow.
tvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone: 1923’ Sets Additional Casting at Paramount+

We all know by now that Yellowstone‘s offshoot 1923 will focus on prohibition, droughts, pandemics, and cattle theft, but now we know who else is joining the cast of this much-anticipated spinoff. So far, Harrison Ford is portraying Jacob Dutton, who is the brother of James Dutton (the character...
tvinsider.com

‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
tvinsider.com

Cornered: What ‘The Sandman’ Star Mason Alexander Park Loves

In Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Mason Alexander Park’s Desire is all about what you want — and in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, we took the opportunity to find out what they love.
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Trailer: ‘TNG’ Reunion & New Starship, Plus Premiere Date (VIDEO)

We can start counting down the days to the Next Generation reunion hitting our screens because Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has a premiere date. Announced as part of Star Trek Day — the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy — Picard‘s final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023 on Paramount+. The streaming service also released a new teaser featuring a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan.
Deadline

The Weeknd Loses Voice, Cancels SoFi Stadium Show After Three Songs

It wasn’t a long weekend for The Weeknd Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The performer stopped his sold-out show during the third song of his set, abruptly walking off the stage. He came back out and told the audience he had lost his voice, and apologized for having to cancel. Many in the crowd reacted negatively to the news, and some remained seated even as the house lights came up. The Weeknd was in the middle of his song “Can’t Feel My Face” when he decided not to continue. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,”...
