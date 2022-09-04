Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
False alarm: Suspicious package at downtown Houston building cleared, officials say
The suspicious package that prompted a building evacuation Wednesday at a downtown Houston building was a false alarm, according to officials. The package was X-rayed by a bomb squad and cleared, police said. The Wells Fargo Plaza building on Louisiana Street and Lamar Street was evacuated because of the package.
Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store
HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area. The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street. Three...
'Terribly unsafe' | Motorcycle motorcade caught on camera in Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
HOUSTON — Trails meant only for pedestrians and bikes were taken over by motorcycles Monday night and it was caught on video. “I was coming back from a walk or run,” Evan Lewis said. He's the one who shot the video of the motorcade. He said he first...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Wells Fargo grant aims to expand homeownership for families of color in Houston
HOUSTON — Local leaders are hoping a new grant will increase homeownership for families of color across the Houston area. The grant was announced Tuesday as local organizations received $7.5 million from Wells Fargo to support homebuyers of color. The project aims to create at least 5,000 new homeowners...
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
Constable says coyote killed Ft. Bend Co. pet; video captured one jumping up six-foot fence
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
Baby found safe at relative's home after father reported he was in stolen Jeep, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe after his father said he was in the backseat of a stolen Jeep in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 6-month-old was safe around...
November election reminders: Vote-by mail information; registration deadline; other key dates
HOUSTON — You'll be hearing a lot about the November election in the coming weeks as the countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. If...
Deadly pileup shuts down eastbound lanes of East Freeway in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eastbound lanes of East Freeway are shut down after a deadly pileup. The crash involved four vehicles in the area of East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. At least one person was killed. The...
Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods
HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
The importance of having and understanding your will
HOUSTON — For The Legal Effect of not having a will (chart), click here. For the Harris County Probate Courts "Fiduciary Handbook For Estates", click here. For more information on Board Certified Estate and Probate Attorney Lawrence Dietlein, Log onto legaltexas.net.
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
Houston forecast: Scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon; some strong
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. This will open the door to a northerly flow which will drop the humidity.
17-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex parking garage near NRG Stadium
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping surveillance photos of an SUV will help lead them to a killer. Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot Saturday at an apartment complex parking garage along Main Street near NRG Stadium. The victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle...
Ground Zero 360 Art Competition
HOUSTON — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Between the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and a downed plane in Shanksville, Pa., almost 3,000 people died. Ranging in age from 2 to 85 years old. Since that...
