Houston, TX

KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
City
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
KHOU

She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
KHOU

Houston woman warns others after saying she was tracked by AirPods

HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman is warning others after she said her location was tracked for hours by an Apple AirPod headphone, which uses Bluetooth technology. Apple admits on its website that it has gotten reports of criminals using AirPods and AirTags maliciously, but said they’re working with law enforcement to try to combat it.
KHOU

The importance of having and understanding your will

HOUSTON — For The Legal Effect of not having a will (chart), click here. For the Harris County Probate Courts "Fiduciary Handbook For Estates", click here. For more information on Board Certified Estate and Probate Attorney Lawrence Dietlein, Log onto legaltexas.net.
KHOU

Ground Zero 360 Art Competition

HOUSTON — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Between the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and a downed plane in Shanksville, Pa., almost 3,000 people died. Ranging in age from 2 to 85 years old. Since that...
