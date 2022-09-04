Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).

