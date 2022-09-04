Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
ODOT: Start planning now for I-35 construction projects
Drivers in the metro are being warned to begin planning now for upcoming road projects.
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City Job Fair seeking employees for dozens of positions
If you are looking for a new career, you won't want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
okctalk.com
New Kickingbird facility planning March opening
An anticipated reopening date for the KickingBird Golf buildings is March 2023. Opening of the turf areas will be determined by conditions. “This project will have an Edmond Community focus and is the largest capital improvement project in the course’s history,” said Director of Golf Brian Soerensen. “We are celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year and we feel this project will position us for success for the next 50 years.”
news9.com
Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner
Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Daily
Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall
A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend. Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11. Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to...
sgfcitizen.org
The unearthing of Jordan Creek in downtown Springfield needs millions more in the budget
Jordan Creek is still set to become a public gathering space loaded with potential for downtown Springfield, it just won’t happen as quickly as planned. The city of Springfield has only about a third of the $25.4 million it will take to turn Jordan Creek into a tourist attraction.
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
Small Stillwater company helps launch NASA’s Artemis I project
Frontier Electronic Systems is helping NASA in the massive moon exploration project called Artemis I.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
okctalk.com
New Oklahoma City arena development
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on July 14th State of the City address indicated the our city needs to build a. new arena for our anchor tenant (Oklahoma City Thunder). An arena that will ensure the long-term relationship. between our NBA franchise and our community. What specifications would you want...
poncacitynow.com
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OK health departments prepare for new COVID-19 booster rollout
County health departments are preparing to roll out the new COVID-19 booster shots as early as this week.
KOCO
Rallygoers stand in solidarity with workers looking to unionize in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While many families had the day off from work, some workers in Oklahoma City spent their Labor Day rallying at the state Capitol. Workers, families and leaders stood in solidarity for a better workplace. "Today is a day of empowerment for all workers," said Collin Pollitt,...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Guess the Car and Win $50!
What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
AAA Oklahoma hosting TSA Pre-Check events across the metro
If you are dreaming of a vacation but dread the lines at the airport, AAA Oklahoma is hosting a popular event to help you get to your destination faster.
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
Comments / 0