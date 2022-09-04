ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
okctalk.com

New Kickingbird facility planning March opening

An anticipated reopening date for the KickingBird Golf buildings is March 2023. Opening of the turf areas will be determined by conditions. “This project will have an Edmond Community focus and is the largest capital improvement project in the course’s history,” said Director of Golf Brian Soerensen. “We are celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year and we feel this project will position us for success for the next 50 years.”
news9.com

Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner

Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
Oklahoma Daily

Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall

A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend. Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11. Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to...
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
okctalk.com

New Oklahoma City arena development

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on July 14th State of the City address indicated the our city needs to build a. new arena for our anchor tenant (Oklahoma City Thunder). An arena that will ensure the long-term relationship. between our NBA franchise and our community. What specifications would you want...
poncacitynow.com

History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
bodyshopbusiness.com

Guess the Car and Win $50!

What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
