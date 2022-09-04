An anticipated reopening date for the KickingBird Golf buildings is March 2023. Opening of the turf areas will be determined by conditions. “This project will have an Edmond Community focus and is the largest capital improvement project in the course’s history,” said Director of Golf Brian Soerensen. “We are celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year and we feel this project will position us for success for the next 50 years.”

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO