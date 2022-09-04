Alliance (2-1) will seek its third straight win when it plays host to Norwalk Friday night at Kehres Stadium. While Norwalk is winless (0-3), losing 41-19 to Mansfield Senior, 49-13 to Huron and 49-6 to Olmsted Falls, Alliance coach Tim Goodman is looking beyond its won-loss record. "They lost to three good teams who've combined to lose only two games. Mansfield lost to a very good Massillon team. Olmsted Falls lost 14-7 to Chardon, which is undefeated and won the last two Division III championships. The Aviators averaged 51 points in their wins over the Niles McKinley Red Dragons and Bedford Bearcats.

