ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Alliance Review

High School Football: Scouting Week 4 matchups

Alliance (2-1) will seek its third straight win when it plays host to Norwalk Friday night at Kehres Stadium. While Norwalk is winless (0-3), losing 41-19 to Mansfield Senior, 49-13 to Huron and 49-6 to Olmsted Falls, Alliance coach Tim Goodman is looking beyond its won-loss record. "They lost to three good teams who've combined to lose only two games. Mansfield lost to a very good Massillon team. Olmsted Falls lost 14-7 to Chardon, which is undefeated and won the last two Division III championships. The Aviators averaged 51 points in their wins over the Niles McKinley Red Dragons and Bedford Bearcats.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy