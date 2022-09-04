129 "Harry Potter" Trivia Questions And Answers That Will Make You Say, "Accio, Remembrall"

Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here .

We scoured the internet for the hardest Harry Potter questions (from both the books and the movies) and compiled them all in one place for your viewing pleasure…and then we also gave you the answers, because we were feeling generous! Consider this a study guide of sorts for your next HP trivia night. Think you already know all there is to know? Let’s find out:

Spoiler alert!!! Don't read on if you've somehow never absorbed any of Harry Potter into your consciousness.

1. Who is Harry's godfather?

Sirius Black

2. What is Voldemort's real name?

Tom Marvolo Riddle

3. What is the British term for a nonmagical person?

Muggle

4. What is Harry's middle name?

James

5. What year do Hogwarts students take O.W.L.s?

Fifth year

6. Which Weasley dies during the final battle of Hogwarts?

Fred Weasley

7. What magazine does Xenophilius Lovegood publish?

The Quibbler

8. Which incantation can levitate an object?

Wingardium Leviosa

9. What's the address of the Black family home?

12 Grimmauld Place

10. When is Harry's birthday?

July 31

11. What is the correct birth order of the Weasley children?

Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred and George, Ron, Ginny

12. Who anonymously sends Harry his father's Invisibility Cloak on Christmas?

Albus Dumbledore

13. What is the animal symbol of Ravenclaw?

Eagle

14. What is the name of Hagrid's boarhound dog?

Fang

15. What is the name of the Weasley family home?

The Burrow

16. What potion gives good luck to those who drink it?

Felix Felicis

17. What is the maiden name of sisters Lily Potter and Petunia Dursley?

Evans

18. What day did James and Lily Potter die?

Oct. 31

19. What class does Professor McGonagall teach?

Transfiguration

20. Who does Bill Weasley marry?

Fleur Delacour

21. What kind of wood is Harry's first wand made out of?

Holly

22. How many Horcruxes did Voldemort create intentionally?

Six

23. Who wrote A History of Magic ?

Bathilda Bagshot

24. Who kills Dobby?

Bellatrix Lestrange

25. What house is Justin Finch-Fletchley in?

Hufflepuff

26. What does Hagrid use to channel the pieces of his wand once it's been broken?

A pink umbrella

27. How many players are on a Quidditch team?

Seven

28. What children's book contains the story of the Deathly Hallows?

The Tales of Beedle the Bard

29. Where is the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets hidden?

The girls' bathroom

30. What teleportation magic do sixth-years learn at Hogwarts?

Apparition

31. What kind of magical creature is Aragog?

Acromantula

32. What is Ron's favorite Quidditch team?

Chudley Cannons

33. When is Neville's birthday?

July 30

34. What is James Potter's Marauder nickname?

Prongs

35. How is the Grey Lady related to Rowena Ravenclaw?

She's Rowena's daughter.

36. What does Charlie Weasley do for a living after graduation?

Study dragons

37. What name does Buckbeak get after being saved from execution?

Witherwings

38. What is Dean Thomas's favorite sport?

Football (soccer)

39. What does Harry do with his winnings from the Triwizard Tournament?

Gives it to the Weasley Twins

40. What is Voldemort's mother's name?

Merope

41. Who are the Chasers on the Gryffindor Quidditch team when Harry joins?

Alicia Spinnet, Angelina Johnson, and Katie Bell

42. Who is the first person to ever successfully break into Gringotts?

Quirinus Quirrell

43. How is Bellatrix related to Tonks?

Tonks is Bellatrix's niece.

44. What family does Winky the house-elf belong to before working at Hogwarts?

The Crouch family

45. What is the full name of Nearly Headless Nick?

Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington

46. How old was the Sorcerer's Stone co-creator Nicolas Flamel when he decided to destroy it?

665

47. Monkshood and wolfsbane are the same plant, also known as what?

Aconite

48. How many staircases does Hogwarts have?

142

49. In the Hall of Prophecy, there are rows and rows of glowing orbs. Which row contains the prophecy about Harry and Voldemort?

97

50. How many possible Quidditch fouls are there?

700

51. Dumbledore has a scar above his left knee that is a perfect map of what?

The London Underground

52. For Harry's 17th birthday, what color did Hermione turn the leaves of the Weasleys’ crabapple tree?

Gold

53. Cedric Diggory let Harry use the prefect's bathroom in The Goblet of Fire . What man's statue is next to the lavatory entrance?

Boris the Bewildered

54. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , how do Hermione, Harry, and Ron find Crookshanks?

He jumps on Ron's head at the Magical Menagerie.

55. What is the max speed of a Firebolt broomstick?

150 mph

56. In the Quidditch World Cup, Ireland's team had three main chasers: Mullet, Troy, and Moran. Which one scored the first goal?

Troy

57. Voldemort stole Helga Hufflepuff's cup from an old woman named Hepzibah Smith. What was the name of her house-elf?

Hokey

58. Ginny Weasley bought a pet Pygmy Puff from her older brothers' joke shop. What did she name it?

Arnold

59. Who killed the Grey Lady?

The Bloody Baron

60. What was the name of the Quidditch team on the sock Mrs. Weasley tries to give to Harry?

Puddlemere United

61. What color is Teddy Lupin's hair when he is born?

Black

62. Which scent attracts Hermione Granger?

Freshly mown grass, mint toothpaste, and fresh parchment

63. How many times did Gilderoy Lockhart win Witch Weekly's Most Charming Smile Award?

Five

64. What is the core of Draco Malfoy's wand?

Unicorn hair

65. Who is the matron of the orphanage where Voldemort grows up?

Mrs. Cole

66. What was the name of the orphanage where Lord Voldemort grew up?

Wool's Orphanage

67. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , whose portrait replaces the Fat Lady after she is attacked?

Sir Cadogan

68. What does Professor Kettleburn wish to do after retiring from Hogwarts?

Enjoy more time with his remaining limbs

69. What is Lockhart's favorite color?

Lilac

70. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , where were Harry, Hermione, and Ron coming from when they found Mrs. Norris petrified?

Nearly Headless Nick's Deathday Party

71. What does Hermione say Jupiter's largest moon is?

Ganymede

72. When did Harry learn Accio ?

Year 4

73. What is Lily Potter's birthday?

Jan. 30, 1960

74. What is Snape's birthday?

Jan. 9, 1960

75. Why did Hermione miss the lesson on Cheering Charms?

Draco's cruel behavior led her to miss the class.

76. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince , in the Weasleys' magical clock, what are all of the hands pointed to when Harry arrives at the Burrow?

Mortal peril

77. What does Ginny say Ron has a tattoo of?

A Pygmy Puff

78. What is the middle name of Harry's daughter, Lily?

Luna

79. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , where is the secret passage from Hogwarts to Honeydukes hidden?

Beneath the statue of the one-eyed witch

80. What is Ron's middle name?

Bilius

81. Who is the second Peverell brother?

Cadmus Peverell

82. What is the magical equipment store in Hogsmeade?

Dervish and Banges

83. Who is the Hogwarts student who cursed herself to get rid of her acne?

Eloise Midgen

84. Who is Neville Longbottom's father?

Frank Longbottom

85. What is Ginny's full name?

Ginevra Weasley

86. What is the name of the all-female Quidditch team?

Holyhead Harpies

87. Who is the the third Peverell brother?

Ignotus Peverell

88. What is Hermione’s middle name?

Jean

89. Who is the catlike magical creature with the tail of a lion?

Kneazle

90. What is Dumbledore’s favorite Muggle sweet?

Lemon drops

91. What does Mr. Weasley call Mrs. Weasley when they’re alone together?

Mollywobbles

92. What is the spell to turn off Lumos ?

Nox

93. What is the color of Crookshanks’s fur?

Orange

94. Who is Nicolas Flamel’s wife?

Perenelle Flamel

95. What is the largest ball used in Quidditch?

The Quaffle

96. What is Dumbledore’s favorite flavor of jam?

Raspberry

97. What is Professor Trelawney’s first name?

Sybill

98. What is the number of Knuts in a Sickle?

29

99. Who are the employees of the Department of Mysteries?

Unspeakables

100. Who is Bill and Fleur's eldest child?

Victoire Weasley

101. What is Dumbledore's middle name?

"Percival Wulfric Brian"

102. What is the Christmas event held to celebrate the Triwizard Tournament?

Yule Ball

103. Which house is Hannah Abbott sorted into?

Hufflepuff

104. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , what name does Harry give Stan when he gets on the Knight Bus?

Neville Longbottom

105. What mascot do the Bulgarians bring to the Quidditch World Cup?

Veela

106. What does S.P.E.W. stand for?

Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare

107. What happened to Neville's parents?

They were tortured through the Cruciatus Curse and were then sent to St. Mungo's Hospital.

108. During the third task in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , what is the answer to the sphinx's riddle?

Spider

109. How was Rita Skeeter listening to private conversations at Hogwarts all year?

She's secretly an Animagus and can turn into a beetle, so she was hiding all around school.

110. What does the Howler that Aunt Petunia receives say?

"Remember my last, Petunia."

111. Who tells Harry about the Room of Requirement?

Dobby

112. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , what is the name of the Muggle whom Voldemort kills inside the Riddle House?

Frank Bryce

113. How did Harry, Ron, and Hermione communicate to the other members of Dumbledore's Army that they were meeting?

Hermione created fake Galleons that show the date and time on the side.

114. While Neville is at St. Mungo's, what does his mom give him as a gift?

A gum wrapper

115. What is the name of the centaur that replaces Trelawney as the professor of Divination?

Firenze

116. Why does the Order of the Phoenix move out of 12 Grimmauld Place after Sirius's death?

Even though Sirius left Harry the house, they were afraid the deed would pass to Bellatrix.

117. What nickname does Ginny give Fleur in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ?

Phlegm

118. How did Ginny end up at the Slug Club meeting on the Hogwarts Express?

Slughorn caught Ginny performing a really good hex.

119. During his first visit with Tom Riddle, what does Dumbledore have Tom take out of his wardrobe at the orphanage?

A box of stuff he stole from other children

120. While learning to Apparate, what are the "three D's" everyone must remember?

"Destination, determination, deliberation"

121. What's Ron's cover story as to why he's not at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ?

He has a highly contagious case of spattergroit.

122. What fake name does Harry use while attending Bill and Fleur's wedding in disguise in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ?

Barny Weasley

123. After breaking into the Ministry of Magic, what does Harry steal from Umbridge's office in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ?

Moody's magical eye

124. What quote is written on James and Lily's grave in Godric's Hollow?

"The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death."

125. How do the Death Eaters find Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the forest before they are taken to Malfoy Manor in the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ?

Harry says Voldemort's name.

126. How does Peter Pettigrew die?

His silver hand strangles him after he shows Harry mercy.

127. What caused Ariana Dumbledore to stop using magic?

She was attacked by Muggle boys when she was 6 years old.

128. How do you get into Ravenclaw's common room?

You have to answer a question or riddle.

129. And finally, how do Lily and Snape meet for the first time?

Snape lived in the same town and introduced himself to Lily after he saw her doing magic.

