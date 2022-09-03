ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, AL

wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

A Midlands middle school suspends student accused of threat

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — White Knoll Middle School is urging parents to talk with their children to stop rumors that are being made surrounding a threat that administrators say was made by a White Knoll Middle school student to a student from another school. School officials say the threat was made in reference to the school dance scheduled to take place this Friday.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

Mother Of Nine Shot And Killed In South Carolina

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A mother of nine in Gaffney...
GAFFNEY, SC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
WLOS.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Bates Road. Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in motorcycle crash on Antioch Amez Church Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One person died in a motorcycle crash last night. Troopers with the highway patrol say a man driving a Suzuki motorcycle lost control on Antioch Amez church road in Richland County around 10:30 pm last night and was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on whether...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

