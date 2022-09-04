Read full article on original website
This Is The Locations Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts
If someone were to ask you how secure your iPhone is and how well you’re protecting your data, would you be able to give them an honest answer? If you’re even hesitating slightly to answer that question, it may be time to take a good look at your iPhone settings and make necessary adjustments — and one great place to start is with your location settings. The location settings could be set, whether you know it or not, to track your whereabouts any time you leave your house with your phone. This may sound creepy, but it actually can serve a useful purpose in some cases (such as when you’re relying on maps to get you from Point A to Point B). The problem becomes when your settings are out of your control and you truly have no idea that your phone is tracking you and no intention of letting it track your every move. This is the location setting you should always have turned off, according to security experts.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Roku to Wi-fi Without Remote
Did you know that even if you lose the remote to your Roku streaming stick, you can still access and navigate through it with ease? Fortunately, Roku makes it easy due to its accessible app on your phone. With the app, you can scroll down, change the settings, reset Roku,...
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Improved Camera and Networking Support
A new update release of Raspberry Pi OS brings tweaks and new features to everyone's favorite single board computer.
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
Engadget
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
Apple Insider
How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Windshield wiper trick can save you from buying a new set of blades – and the solution’s cheaper than $15
WATER drops sticking to your vehicle’s windshield can reduce your car’s aesthetic appeal and visibility. Luckily, you can use an affordable solution to eliminate windshield water drops when your wipers won’t do the trick. Pesky water windshield drops can be removed with glass cleaner and water repellent,...
CARS・
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
End the week with huge savings on the best Amazon deals on Apple earbuds, Dash kitchen appliances, SanDisk SSDs and more.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Universe Today
You’ll Soon be Able to Access Starlink Directly With Your Cellphone, From Anywhere in the US, and Eventually the World
The future of satellite communications is almost upon us. SpaceX has signed a deal with T-Mobile to provide the carrier’s customers with text services from its Starlink satellites anywhere in the US starting next year. It was only a matter of time before SpaceX turned its attention to the...
Need a charging end table to solve your outlet issues? This industrial-style one has 15% off
We all do it. The mindless scroll while watching something very easy on TV and before you know it your phone is out of juice. Or, it is bedtime and why waste waking hours charging your phone while it could happen as you sleep? That's multitasking (right?). Even if your...
A Tech Expert Explains How To Get A Long-Lasting Charge On Your iPhone
Considering how expensive an investment it is, you may assume your iPhone should last for a number of years. And, in many cases (depending on the user’s habits), an iPhone can withstand several years of use. But a battery is still a battery — and wil...
CNET
Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
