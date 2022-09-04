ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Locations Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

If someone were to ask you how secure your iPhone is and how well you’re protecting your data, would you be able to give them an honest answer? If you’re even hesitating slightly to answer that question, it may be time to take a good look at your iPhone settings and make necessary adjustments — and one great place to start is with your location settings. The location settings could be set, whether you know it or not, to track your whereabouts any time you leave your house with your phone. This may sound creepy, but it actually can serve a useful purpose in some cases (such as when you’re relying on maps to get you from Point A to Point B). The problem becomes when your settings are out of your control and you truly have no idea that your phone is tracking you and no intention of letting it track your every move. This is the location setting you should always have turned off, according to security experts.
NBC News

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Roku to Wi-fi Without Remote

Did you know that even if you lose the remote to your Roku streaming stick, you can still access and navigate through it with ease? Fortunately, Roku makes it easy due to its accessible app on your phone. With the app, you can scroll down, change the settings, reset Roku,...
CNET

No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Engadget

T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage

T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
Apple Insider

How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
Creative Bloq

The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
CNET

Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
BGR.com

How to block numbers on iPhone the right way

If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
CNET

Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do

