Chico, CA

Police say 5 shot at Chico house party; teen suspect arrested

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

CHICO --  Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Chico, according to police.

All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.

Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said.

Chico police said a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

