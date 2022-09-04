ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime to Retire from Great American Insurance Group

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime, will retire on September 16, after a distinguished career with Great American Insurance Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005846/en/ Frank J. Scheckton, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, has joined the organization at the Promoter-level. Bitmovin will collaborate with Alliance members to promote the development of open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005271/en/ Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media (Graphic: Business Wire)
