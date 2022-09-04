WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, has joined the organization at the Promoter-level. Bitmovin will collaborate with Alliance members to promote the development of open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005271/en/ Bitmovin Joins the Alliance for Open Media (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO