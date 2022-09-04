ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

It isn't just the rainbow pride jersey causing turmoil at the Sea Eagles: infighting, coaching issues and a tug-of-war are also threatening to tear the club apart after diabolical finish to the season

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Manly are running head-first into a club rift between a legendary family and under fire coach Des Hasler, exposing cracks far beyond the pride jersey saga.

The Sea Eagles struggled through the last rounds of the season, losing all seven of their final games amidst the pride jersey internal conflict.

Seven Manly players elected not to play in round 20 against the Roosters as the rainbow jersey, which supports freedom of sexuality, was not aligned to their beliefs.

Club chair Scott Penn and newly appointed CEO Tony Mestrov know of internal fractures between members of the famous Fulton family and Hasler, who have clashed on many areas like player development and culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YtFT_0hi0vyWi00
(L-R) Brett, Kristie and Scott Fulton have a large influence at Manly, all with key roles in recruitment and pathways
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WogJe_0hi0vyWi00
Newly appointed Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov has a lot on his plate, having to sort through internal conflicts at the club

Penn has said parties are 'gunning' for Hasler, who has one-year left on his contract.

Bob Fulton's family have a large influence at the club, his sons Scott, the recruitment manager, Brett, the SG ball coach and daughter Kristie, the Elite Pathways manager.

It is believed Fulton's children don't agree with Hasler's strategic approach to the use of emerging stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uowfg_0hi0vyWi00
Bob Fulton's children are reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with coach Des Hasler, causing frustration between the playing group

Many divides in the playing group are also charging for team changes, which could see Jake Trbojevic take over the captaincy for 2023.

The Trbojevic brothers are reportedly sick of this internal conflict and are considering walking out on the club, where they once pledged life allegiance too.

Rising young gun Josh Schuster has also caused a stir, considering requesting a release from his contract.

Names like Billy Slater and Shane Flanagan have already been thrown around as possible replacements for Hasler, who could opt to leave or be pushed out by Manly where he has coached over 300 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zh4a6_0hi0vyWi00
Josh Schuster was dubbed as a future Manly captain by club legend Bob Fulton - but has been halted at five-eight due to Hasler's love of Foran

Scott Fulton has done a tremendous job in scouting the likes of Schuster, steam train Haumole Olakau'atu and speedster Tolutau Koula.

The Fulton's have many allies in rugby league, siding with former media manager Peter Peters and radio legend Ray Hadley.

It is alleged one of the Fulton three blasted a senior player for being critical of a teammate who stood down in the pride jersey round.

Assistant Steve Hales has been dubbed as rising head coach, while Hasler has the support of long-term skipper Cherry-Evans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN29M_0hi0vyWi00
Sea Eagles players don the rainbow pride jersey in Round 20 - before their season imploded

2023 is also a concern for Manly, who have managed to sign just one new player, Tigers second-rower Kelma Tuilagi.

To make matters worse, the Sea Eagles let go of club legend Kieran Foran to make room for the extensions of Jason Saab and Josh Aloiai - a move not received well by the Turbo and Jake.

'I am certainly aware that (the Trbojevics) are winners and they want to win,' Penn said.

'What we have to do is put the structure in place that is going to give them the best opportunity to win premierships and that is what we want.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWa2F_0hi0vyWi00
Jake, Ben and Tom Trbojevic are sick of the internal conflict at Manly and are reportedly considering to walk out 

Utility Schuster was also touted as a future Manly captain by passed legend Fulton, but was halted at five-eight due to Hasler's love of Foran.

If Hasler is to survive the long off-season and coach into the third round of 2023, he will become the longest-serving Sea Eagles coach.

