ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hi0uRYe00

Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed on Sunday.

The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the company's board, in Sunday's statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond has faced turbulence recently: Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year’s meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors. On Wednesday, the company said it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

NYPD investigating death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal

UNION, N.J. -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed on Sunday.The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the NYPD, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble."Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his...
UNION, NJ
CBS New York

Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex

NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, this affects thousands of residents in a six-block radius.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. The city is handing out free bottled water to families, and a stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with."I got water from that. I used it to bathe my kids because they said we can bathe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Avon, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
The Associated Press

Colorful West Indian Day parade returns to NYC streets

NEW YORK (AP) — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean Carnival came back to the streets of New York City, with the West Indian American Day Parade taking place in person Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people made their way to the streets of Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture takes place, after two years of virtual events. Brooklyn is where hundreds of thousands of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have put down roots and turned the Labor Day celebration into a must-do event, with onlookers and participants carrying flags from a slew of countries. The main parade started in the late morning and was expected to go into the early evening. A separate street party known as J’Ouvert, commemorating freedom from slavery, was held in the early morning hours before the larger parade started off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

820K+
Followers
175K+
Post
462M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy