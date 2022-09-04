ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mia Goth shows off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown at the Venice Film Festival... amid husband Shia LaBeouf's various controversies

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mia Goth turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the Pearl premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 28, showed off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown which featured an intricately patterned lace portion that fell to her feet.

The performer's attendance at the event occurred not long after her husband Shia LaBeouf, who had previously been accused of abuse by his former partner FKA Twigs, made several revelations regarding the production of Don't Worry Darling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvvye_0hi0tQdi00
Wow! Mia Goth turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the Pearl premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday

Mia completed the ensemble with a pair of sheer mesh gloves and boosted her height in strappy heels.

The Star scraped her blonde locks back into a bun, while sporting a soft glam makeup look.

After strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Mia thrilled her fans by signing several autographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjNtg_0hi0tQdi00
Glam: The actress, 28, showed off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown which featured an intricately patterned lace portion that fell to her feet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyKSg_0hi0tQdi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NN9K6_0hi0tQdi00
Beauty: The Star scraped her blonde locks back into a bun, while sporting a soft glam makeup look

Goth and LaBeouf, 36, initially met while working on the 2013 film Nymphomaniac, in which they both starred.

The pair remained together for three more years before they married in a non-legally binding ceremony in 2016.

The two subsequently split up in 2018, although they went on to reconcile in 2020.

The actress went on to give birth to the couple's daughter Isabel this past March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAhmq_0hi0tQdi00
Crowd: After strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Mia thrilled her fans by signing several autographs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRxSl_0hi0tQdi00
Looking good: Mia posed for a snap with the director of Pearl Ti West

LaBeouf became the subject of controversy in December of 2020 when he was sued by FKA Twigs, who accused him of sexual battery and assault, among other alleged abuses.

The actor's former partner, Karolyn Pho, also alleged that the actor had subjected her to various forms of abuse over the course of their relationship.

He responded to the claims shortly after they were made, denying many but apologizing for some of his past conduct.

The performer recently appeared on Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones and received much notice for acknowledging to the allegations and expressing his desire to make amends in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rY9Xl_0hi0tQdi00
Speaking out: The performer's attendance at the event occurred not long after her husband Shia LaBeouf , who had previously been accused of abuse by his former partner FKA Twigs, made several revelations regarding the production of Don't Worry Darling

LaBeouf has also received notice for the controversy surrounding his exit from Olivia Wilde's upcoming feature Don't Worry Darling, in which he was initially set to appear.

The actor was said to have been fired by the filmmaker after they clashed on the set of the project regarding his acting methods.

However, he recently spoke to Variety and told the media outlet that he had, in fact, quit the film and was asked by the director to consider returning to the cast of the movie.

The actor also provided various texts and a video that showed Wilde referring to various on-set problems, and she also appeared to ask him to reconsider his departure from the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1d2F_0hi0tQdi00
Speaking his mind: The performer recently appeared on Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones and received much notice for acknowledging to the allegations and expressing his desire to make amends in the future

