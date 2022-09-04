Arsenal news LIVE: Zinchenko injury, Man Utd build-up, Saka wants perfect birthday present – updates

ARSENAL are getting set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford - and keep their 100 per cent record intact.

The Gunners have a near full-strength team to choose from, with Ben White set to continue at right-back.

Mikel Arteta's side faied in a bid to bring in Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on deadline day, but they will press on into the campaign, with their mission of getting back into the Champions League next season.

Bukayo Saka turns 21 on Monday and the winger is hoping to celebrate with a victory over United.

IN: Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko

OUT: Nicolas Pepe (loan to Nice) Alexandre Lacazette (released), Nuno Tavares (loan to Marseille), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), Aaron Trusty (loan to Birmingham), Pablo Mari (loan to Monza) Runar Alex Runnarsson (loan to Alanyaspor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan to Southampton), Hector Bellerin (Barcelona)

21 Gun salute for Saka

Bukayo Saka has one big wish ahead of his 21st birthday tomorrow, writes DAN KING.

This afternoon at Old Trafford, Manchester United stand in the way of Arsenal continuing their perfect start to the season  and Saka being able to fully enjoy his latest milestone.

The Arsenal and England star said: "I'm looking forward to my 21st for sure. The perfect present would be a win over United."

He laughed: "I don't feel like I've been around for ages! I feel I still have a long way to go in terms of my development.

"I've played some important matches and a lot of matches, which has accelerated my learning but there's still a lot more to learn."

Good morning Arsenal fans

Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard – who were all injury doubts for Sunday’s clash against Man Utd – have travelled to Manchester.

The trio were pictured arriving at their hotel on Saturday – with the reportedly doubtful pair jumping off the team bus, according Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if they do feature in the Super Sunday match - and will have stringent fitness tests today.

But, given they’ve travelled, there’s every chance they will be in the squad.

Arsenal’s hunt for a defensive midfielder could see them add Danilo when the transfer window opens in January.

The Gunners were linked with a move for the 21-year-old – however his club Palmeiras were reluctant to sell with a Copa Libertadores semi-final on the horizon.

But Arteta’s side could return for the top talent as they seek new reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Arsenal fans have been left fuming after claims the referee for tomorrow’s trip to Manchester United is a local lad.

And there is also outrage following claims that the man in charge of VAR for the Premier League clash hails from the city too.

The Gunners face United looking to make it SIX wins from six to start the season.

But fans of Mikel Arteta’s side are sceptical going into the game.

Not only are United on a three game winning run of their own, some Arsenal supporters are unhappy with the choice of officials.

It has been claimed online that ref Paul Tierney, 41, is from Salford, just down the road from Old Trafford.

Meanwhile VAR Lee Mason hails from Bolton, which is also in Greater Manchester.

Sanchez revitalised

Alexis Sanchez is a man reborn after scoring AGAIN for Marseille today.

The ex-Arsenal star, 33, was on the scoresheet as the Ligue 1 side overcame Auxerre.

It's his third goal in five games - and the Chilean appears to have been revitalised.

He famously flopped at Man Utd - scoring just five times in two seasons - while at Inter Milan he struggled with injuries and form.

Ljungberg rates Gunners

Freddie Ljungberg reckons that table-toppers Arsenal may simply have too much for Manchester United as they visit Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

He told SunSport: “This season Arsenal look really good. Winning five games in a row is a great start for the season. They spent the money again this summer and have great players. And as a result, they look great.

“But I don’t think they have exceeded expectations after buying some really good players. The team looks strong, players on players.

“Now they face a sterner test against United, even if I think they are favourites as they look better than them. But United have won three games in a row, so it’s gonna be a really interesting game.”

Tierney to officiate

Man Utd v Arsenal needs a strong ref to officiate in the middle.

And it's Paul Tierney who will be taking charge of affairs at Old Trafford.

Of course, this fixture isn't as spicy as the Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira days - but you can bet challenges will be flying in.

However, Arsenal haven't had much luck with Tierney as ref.

Last season he took charge of three games involving the Gunners - all ended in defeat to Chelsea, Spurs and Crystal Palace.

Arteta's message to his stars

Arsenal go to Man Utd on Sunday with an atrocious record at Old Trafford.

The Gunners have won at their fierce rivals just once since 2006.

But boss Mikel Arteta doesn't want his players going into the match with an inferiority complex.

He said: “I wouldn’t like any of our players feeling that way because they’re good enough to go there and win the match and I think we have the belief that can happen,” he said. “If not, it’s better to stay at home.”

Squad depth

Arsenal go into the Man Utd game with a number of key players set to be missing.

Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny are definitely out, while Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale face late fitness tests.

Manager Mikel Arteta is adamant though he will have enough in terms of squad depth to cope with the challenge at Old Trafford.

He said in a press conference: “It is the team that we have and for me, it’s the best squad and the best players that I have available.

"We have an academy as well that we have to use and we’ll try to utilise the players in the best possible way."

Build up to Man Utd clash tomorrow

Once the most eagerly awaited fixture in the Premier League calendar, Arsenal’s match at Manchester United will have a new emphasis on Sunday when the visitors arrive as Premier League leaders.

And the two sets of fans will know that while United have the better of the history, they have only beaten Arsenal once in the last eight meetings.

However, the Londoners have triumphed just once in their last 15 league trips to Old Trafford (D5 L9), picking up a 1-0 victory in November 2020.

Furthermore, Arsenal have lost more away games at United in the Premier League-era (17) than they have at any other opponent.

First half favourites

Keeping it tight early on can often be the basis for a successful side, and that’s certainly proving to be the case with Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners are one of only two sides – with Brighton – yet to concede a single goal in the first half of their five Premier League games this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have also faced a league-low ten shots at goal and three shots on target in the opening 45 minutes of their matches.

Scores on the doors

There are a handful of Premier League games today.

Here are the score updates:

12:30pm

Everton 0-0 Liverpool (FT)

3pm

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham (4')

Brentford 0-0 Leeds (4')

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace (4')

Notts Forest 0-0 Bournemouth (4')

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham (4')

Wolves 0-0 Southampton (4')

5.30pm

Aston Villa vs Man City

Morgan confused by Tuche'ls Aubameyang character reference

Piers Morgan as admitted to being left bewildered by Thomas Tuchel's comments on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And following the £10million transfer, Chelsea boss Tuchel said: "He [Aubameyang] has a little problem with his time keeping, but he also never misses a meeting.

"There's no major concern. He has a good heart, he's a top character."

The 33-year-old forward was at the centre of a number of disciplinary issues while at Arsenal, eventually being stripped of the captaincy late last year following a "disciplinary breach."

The behind-the-scenes All or Nothing: Arsenal series further condemned Aubameyang, with Mikel Arteta revealing he had a dossier of his former captain's "misdemeanours."

In response to Tuchel's comments, Arsenal fan Morgan bemoaned the contrasting character references.

He said: "I'm so confused.

"I thought he was a managerial nightmare and horribly disruptive influence?"

Arsenal had 'phenomenal' transfer window, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta was delighted with Arsenal’s transfer window.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, but the club missed out on Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on deadline day.

In total, the Gunners made five summer signings, the pair from City, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, Fabio Vieira from Porto and Matt Turner, a goalkeeper from the MLS.

Arteta said: “We had a lot of things still to do in the squad.

“You see the amount of departures compared to the recruitment and again the club has done a phenomenal job and put everything on the table to try to bring in the players and profile that we wanted.

“We did the business pretty early, but unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas [Partey] got injured in the same place as last time and then Mo [Mohamed Elneny] has a long-term injury and we had to react in the market.

“We tried and at the end of the day we have to bring in the players we feel are right for the team and the club, but we didn’t manage to do that.”

'We have the belief', says Arteta

Mikel Arteta has no fears about stepping into the Old Trafford pressure cooker now that Arsenal have got their swagger back.

He said: “I don’t want any of my players going to Old Trafford worrying about past results because they’re good enough to go there and win this match.

“We went through a spell when we hadn’t won at Stamford Bridge for however many years but now we have the belief that we will go anywhere and play the way we want.

“Winning at Old Trafford is not something new for us. We’ve done it in the past and now we have to do it again.

“We need to have the belief that it can happen. If not, it’s better to stay at home.”

Arsenal predicted XI vs Utd

Arsenal could be without three key players for Sunday’s clash against Man Utd.

Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all injury doubts for the huge game.

And Mikel Arteta has some thinking to do over the next 24 hours.

Smith Rowe is 'special', says Tierney

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has revealed who the best player at the club is in training ahead of their crunch clash against Manchester United.

The full-back revealed academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe was Arsenal's best trainer, despite his relative lack of minutes on the pitch.

Tierney told Goal's YouTube channel: "The best player in training would be Smith Rowe.

"The fans can see how good he is but by training with him every day you realise how special he is.

"He can take the ball under pressure, he can beat, he can score goals and get assists, so he's a great player and I love playing with him."

'Make or break for Ten Hag', says Merson

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson praised the Gunners' transfer business.

But claims it's been 'gung-ho' at Old Trafford.

He said: “I’ve been impressed with the way Arteta and Edu have gone about their transfer business.

“They identified the areas that needed improving and signed the players they needed.

“To bring players of the calibre of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to a club that isn’t in the Champions League speaks volumes for the manager.

“They haven’t just bought players for the sake of it, which has probably been the case at Manchester United.

“It’s all been a bit gung-ho at United. But if you buy players like Antony and Casemiro for big money and they don’t work, that will make or break Ten Hag.”

Merson reflects on United clashes

Merson still remembers the days when Man Utd vs Arsenal was the biggest match of the season.

He was part of the 1990 Battle of Old Trafford, which resulted in the Gunners being docked two points by the FA and United one.

He recalled: “Everyone but David Seaman got involved but no one was punching each other. It was just a lot of pushing and shoving but it was still a massive deal at the time.

“United weren’t even our rivals for the title at that time but it was still special to beat them.

“I even played in the game when Michael Knighton was juggling the ball on the pitch and saying he will buy United.

“But it turned out even I had more money than him... and I’d blown all my cash at the bookies!

“United versus Arsenal isn’t about winning the title anymore, it’s about the top four and it’s vital that Arsenal don’t lose because we’ll all be talking about them being flat-track bullies.

“As long as Martin Odegaard is fit, I think they’ll get a result. I look at him and wonder how Real Madrid let him go.

“When you look at the money Prem teams have spent this summer, the £30million Arsenal paid for Odegaard was a cup of tea.”

Arsenal still not title contenders, says Merson

Sky Sports pundit Merson is refusing to get carried away with Arsenal’s flying start and said: “Tomorrow’s game at Manchester United will be the acid test.

“The fixtures so far have been kind and they’ve only beaten teams they should have done.

“But by winning five in a row they can go to Old Trafford and a draw would be a decent result.

“Because if you keep beating the lesser teams and not losing to the big boys, which is what Liverpool did last season, then you’re going to be in with a shout.

“But Arsenal are still a million miles behind Manchester City, so it’s important that people don’t get ahead of themselves and talk about being title contenders.

“They have to stay realistic and finishing in the top four this season would be a major feat."

EXCLUSIVE: Arteta made 'statement' with Auba, says Merson

Paul Merson knows a ruthless winner when he sees one — and he likes what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal and how he dealt with Aubameyang.

With Arsenal now back on top of the Prem after a perfect start to the season, Merson said: “I was very impressed with the way Arteta handled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“He took a massive chance with a player who was a huge influence in the dressing room and it’s worked. You have to make a statement when you’re a new manager.

"George Graham did it many years ago when he came to Arsenal and got rid of Charlie Nicholas, Tony Woodcock, Graham Rix, Viv Anderson and Steve Williams.

“Top internationals, the lot of them, but they weren’t going to listen to some bloke who’d just arrived from Millwall and wanted to rule with a rod of iron.

“So George went ‘out you all go and I’ll build my team around hungry young kids who will run around and listen to what I have to say’.

“We wouldn’t have won the league without George, but he wouldn’t have won it without guys like myself, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Tony Adams and Paul Davis.

“And fair play to Arteta, that’s exactly what he’s doing now."