Canton, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown High School seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual Watertown High School tradition kicked off the school year Tuesday morning. Escorted by Watertown City Police, Watertown’s Class of 2023 celebrated their “last first day” with the annual senior parade. Sirens, cheering, music and chants could be heard down Watertown’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
wwnytv.com

We’ll have sun tomorrow, but until then ...

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another gray day. The rest of the week, though, will be full of sunshine. Today will be cloudy and a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. There’s a small risk -- 20% -- of morning showers. Otherwise,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River

TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton

Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Date set for Clayton Punkin’ Chunkin’

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pumpkins will soar into the St. Lawrence River again this year. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 10th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15. This annual festival challenges local teams of adults and kids...
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown lawmakers to vote on limestone donation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ve seen the city of Watertown restore landmarks, but how about recycling one?. Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested from the remains of the old Remington paper mill along the Black River at Glen Park.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dexter man dies in UTV crash

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
WKTV

Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
wwnytv.com

Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is questioning the ethics of other council members after a sensitive internal email was shared with someone outside city government. It has to do with an exchange between Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao and city clerk Ann Saunders concerning the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Boutique Air wants more money to continue flying into and out of Massena’s airport. According to an August 29 letter, Boutique Air has given a 90-day notice that it plans to terminate its current contract so it can rebid at a higher subsidy. The...
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

