Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
informnny.com
Watertown High School seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual Watertown High School tradition kicked off the school year Tuesday morning. Escorted by Watertown City Police, Watertown’s Class of 2023 celebrated their “last first day” with the annual senior parade. Sirens, cheering, music and chants could be heard down Watertown’s...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
wwnytv.com
We’ll have sun tomorrow, but until then ...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another gray day. The rest of the week, though, will be full of sunshine. Today will be cloudy and a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. There’s a small risk -- 20% -- of morning showers. Otherwise,...
wwnytv.com
In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River
TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
northcountrynow.com
Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton
Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
informnny.com
Date set for Clayton Punkin’ Chunkin’
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pumpkins will soar into the St. Lawrence River again this year. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 10th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15. This annual festival challenges local teams of adults and kids...
informnny.com
Fort Drum Commander Major General Beagle says farewell to North Country
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — In just a few days, the North Country will say farewell to one of its strongest leaders. 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr. is set to leave Fort Drum this month following a Change of Command Ceremony on September 9.
wwnytv.com
North Country gas prices steadily decline, some pumps are listing under $4
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3.97 per gallon is what some gas prices are starting at this week in the North Country. “I think it’s good, being retired, it’s a lot better on the income. Now we can get out and about and a little bit better, instead of paying five dollars, loving it finally to see it down there,” said Gary Beirman.
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
wwnytv.com
Watertown lawmakers to vote on limestone donation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ve seen the city of Watertown restore landmarks, but how about recycling one?. Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested from the remains of the old Remington paper mill along the Black River at Glen Park.
wwnytv.com
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
WKTV
Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville
LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is questioning the ethics of other council members after a sensitive internal email was shared with someone outside city government. It has to do with an exchange between Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao and city clerk Ann Saunders concerning the...
wwnytv.com
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Boutique Air wants more money to continue flying into and out of Massena’s airport. According to an August 29 letter, Boutique Air has given a 90-day notice that it plans to terminate its current contract so it can rebid at a higher subsidy. The...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
informnny.com
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
