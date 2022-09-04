ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Notorious free-climber, 21, scales The Shard in London and posts selfie from atop the skyscraper - despite being banned from tall buildings after dangling naked from a crane and doing chin-ups from 1,100ft power station

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The man who was spotted scaling The Shard in London this morning is a notorious free climber who has ascended some of the world's tallest buildings.

Daredevil Adam Lockwood, 21, is believed to have successfully scaled the UK's tallest building this morning around 5am, before taking a selfie at the skyscrapers summit.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.48am this morning following reports of a climber on The Shard.

Police have said three arrests have been made. This includes the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of trespass.

Two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. All remain in custody at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjmB9_0hi0fB9700
Daredevil Adam Lockwood (pictured today), 21, is believed to have successfully scaled the UK's tallest building this morning around 5am this morning, before taking a selfie at the skyscrapers summit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kahik_0hi0fB9700
The man (pictured on the left) was seen scaling near to the top of The Shard in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.48am

The Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service all rushed to the scene in an attempt to get the person down.

The area surrounding the base of The Shard was cordoned off, with rail passengers at the nearby London Bridge station being diverted to other exits.

Lockwood, from Manchester, shared the selfie of him standing topless and wearing no shoes looking out onto London's skyline.

In the image he seen wearing a headcam and is believed to have captured the climb on camera.

The free climber has previously scaled a number of huge buildings and structures across the world, including dangling from the rafters of the 262ft San Siro Stadium in Milan, doing pull ups at the end of a 1,115ft tall beam at a power station in Croatia and posing as a workman to scale a 1,200ft crane in Dubai.

The Il Primo, in Dubai, is directly next to the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa. Speaking after the climb, Lockwood said the experience was 'peaceful'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUp67_0hi0fB9700
Lockwood has previously scaled some of the world's tallest buildings. Here he is pictured at the very top of a crane connected to the Il Primo skyscraper in Dubai in June 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uh20k_0hi0fB9700
In 2020, Lockwood was pictured pretending to fall from The Madison building in Canary Wharf

He refuses to use any safety restraints, using only his grip and upper body strength to stop him from falling.

Earlier this year in April the British adrenaline junkie filmed himself dangling above the sets of San Siro Stadium in Milan.

In his footage he shows no fear as he risks his life hanging from the metal girders at dizzying heights, using only his arms to pull himself back up.

The thrill seeker was previously banned by a court from climbing tall buildings but he breached the order, narrowly escaping jail.

Manchester City Council gave him a three year anti-social behaviour injunction order against Lockwood in July 2019.

The ordered prohibited him from riding on the exterior of buses, trams and trains, climbing on buildings and cranes and from entering construction sites in England and Wales.

Speaking previously, Lockwood said: 'Hanging off things doesn't feel like much, it feels surreal to be suspended that high with no safety, but like all my other hangs, my brain is blank, my heartbeat doesn't go up, and it feels almost peaceful.

'It's something I know I can do and that 99 per cent of the world can't and never will do, so I feel obliged to use my ability and enjoy doing it in the process.

'I love seeing things from height, I love having my body suspended hundreds of meters in the sky, I love the challenges of infiltrating secure places to achieve these goals and it's something that has kept me alive since I started, and I don't think I can give it up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuyRN_0hi0fB9700
Emergency cordoned off the base of The Shard as the man scaled the enormous skyscraper. Police have said that three men have been arrested - one on suspicion of trespassing and two arrested on suspicion of public nuisance  

It is not the first time people have tried to scale the huge building.

In 2019, then-teenager, George King-Thompson broke the law by climbing up the building.

He scaled the skyscraper with his bear hands almost reaching the top of the building in just 45 minutes.

Mr King-Thompson was given a six-month sentence in a young offender institution.

