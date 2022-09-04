Read full article on original website
SkySports
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
SkySports
Park Hill Stakes: Frankie Dettori and Mimikyu too good in Doncaster Group Two for Gosden team
Frankie Dettori weaved some of his old magic as he guided Mimikyu (13/2) from last to first in taking the Group Two Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster for John & Thady Gosden. A very well-backed runner throughout the afternoon, Dettori opted to settle the three-year-old at the rear of the field after she had run very keenly at York last month.
SkySports
St Leger live on Sky Sports: Full runner guide and expert verdict to Doncaster Classic featuring New London
Presenter Mike Cattermole gives his expert verdict on the final British Classic of the year and Doncaster's Saturday feature, the Cazoo St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing. As autumn arrives, so it's time for the world's oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger, first run in 1776 and pre-dating the Derby by some four years.
SkySports
St Leger: Hot favourite New London faces eight including Eldar Eldarov in Doncaster Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing
Hot favourite New London heads a field of nine for Saturday's Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The Dubawi colt has won four of his five career outings with his sole defeat coming in the Chester Vase on testing ground. With the St Leger winner Masked...
SkySports
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari reveal special yellow look for home race as team celebrate 75th anniversary
The team have a special one-off livery - with touches of yellow on the car notable on the front and rear wings and the engine cover - while drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will compete in yellow race suits at Monza. It is not the first time Ferrari have...
SkySports
Friday Tips
The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.
SkySports
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
SkySports
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out
After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Jonny Bairstow injury a 'Glenn McGrath' moment; South Africa issue Harry Brook warning
Bairstow has been replaced by fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook for the final Test against South Africa at the Oval, after he suffered a "lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday. Speaking ahead of the decisive third Test, captain Stokes said it was a "freak"...
