Friday Tips

The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out

After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
