Jodie Turner-Smith puts on a glamorous display in a turquoise gown at a British Vogue party in Venice

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jodie Turner-Smith looked incredible as she attended a British Vogue party with Cartier on Saturday during Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 35, stood out from the crowd in a turquoise gown while posing for a sizzling snap at the lavish event.

She elevated her height with a pair of matching fluffy heels and carried a quirky gold handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rQ4G_0hi0WFQI00
Wow! Jodie Turner-Smith looked incredible as they attended a British Vogue party with Cartier on Saturday during Venice Film Festival

Jodie accessorised with several gold chains around her neck and sported a smokey-eye makeup look.

The star is currently promoting her new movie White Noise which is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo.

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk flashed her toned abs in a sheer black top, teamed with a pair of trousers and shiny shoes.

The Russian model, 36, styled her brunette locks straight, while opting for a bronzed makeup palette which accentuated her natural features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ojZj_0hi0WFQI00
Gorgeous: The actress, 35, stood out from the crowd in a turquoise gown while posing for a sizzling snap at the lavish event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBNgh_0hi0WFQI00
Glam: She elevated her height with a pair of matching fluffy heels and carried a quirky gold handbag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqGtW_0hi0WFQI00
Pals: Vanessa Kingori, Laurent Feniou, Timothae Chalamet, Jodie and Edward Enninful attended the star-studded bash (pictured L-R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InDAh_0hi0WFQI00
Event: Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLIIK_0hi0WFQI00
Incredible: Irina Shayk flashed her toned abs in a sheer black top, teamed with a pair of trousers and shiny shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VtBB_0hi0WFQI00
Stunning: Bridgerton's Charitha Chandran cut a glamorous figure in a satin champagne gown and accessorising with a stylish headpiece

Bridgerton's Charitha Chandran cut a glamorous figure in a satin champagne gown and accessorising with a stylish headpiece.

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

This year's line up will see divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition's top accolade.

Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyzGX_0hi0WFQI00
Gorgeous: Neelam Gill looked sensational in a sparkling black gown as she hugged her pal Charithra 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uvsth_0hi0WFQI00
Looking good: The actress then posed for a snap with British Vogue's vice president Michiel Steur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjpWx_0hi0WFQI00
Beauty: Sophia Brown commanded attention in a figure-hugging leather dress, teamed with a pair of yellow heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJFzS_0hi0WFQI00
Work it: Candice Lake put on a very leggy display in a dazzling gold mini dress and strut her stuff in a pair of matching heels

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.

'But what still prevails is the feeling that "Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

It will continue until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DROA8_0hi0WFQI00
Glam: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wowed in a plunging black gown as she joined Martin McDonagh who cut a dapper figure in a grey suit

Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Don Delillo
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Turquoise#British Vogue#White Noise#American#Russian
