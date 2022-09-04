Read full article on original website
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING REVISED PARKING METER ORDINANCE
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Indiana Borough Council approved putting a revised ordinance for parking meters up for advertisement. Borough Manager Nicole Sipos said that the revisions will bring the ordinance up to date. Other revisions including the app the borough uses for the meters and eliminating the use...
SEWER LINE WORK RESUMES IN WHITE TOWNSHIP TODAY
More sewer line repairs are scheduled for today in White Township near the Timbersprings development, and that could cause some traffic delays. According to a news release from White Township, the work will be performed on a sewer line along the north edge of Indian Springs Road. Equipment that the crews from Snyder Environmental Services will use for the project will occupy the westbound lane of traffic. The road will not be closed at the time, but traffic delays are expected.
