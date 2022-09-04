More sewer line repairs are scheduled for today in White Township near the Timbersprings development, and that could cause some traffic delays. According to a news release from White Township, the work will be performed on a sewer line along the north edge of Indian Springs Road. Equipment that the crews from Snyder Environmental Services will use for the project will occupy the westbound lane of traffic. The road will not be closed at the time, but traffic delays are expected.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO