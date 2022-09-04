Read full article on original website
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
wfxb.com
Three Arrested After Fight Leads to Stabbing in Florence
Three people were arrested after a stabbing in Florence on Saturday morning. 26 year old Tiffany Renee Dolford of Lamar and 24 year old Gabrielle Olivia Dolford of Darlington were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. 26 year old Zachery Stuart Myers of Florence was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. Officers were called to the 500 block of Lawson Street around 2 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. The three suspects allegedly went to the location to fight the victims, whose conditions are unknown. Gabrielle was released Monday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond while both Tiffany and Myers were released yesterday also on $15,000 bonds.
Raeford man turns $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into $508,000 jackpot
North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Press Release for Trinity Collegiate School
Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is proud to announce its 2022 College Board National Recognition. The College Board’s National Recognition Program recognizes students from underserved. communities who excel in the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT, and/or AP examinations. Individuals who. are members of the African American, Hispanic, and rural/small town communities are eligible.
46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire
ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend
Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
wpde.com
1 killed in crash near downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died Sunday in a single car crash along the 800 block of West Evans Street near downtown Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. Several officers were on scene, blocking both lanes of West Evans to North Harrell Street.
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Car overturns in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro County still has highest rate but has decreased slightly
Unemployment rates have started to decline throughout the state. Marlboro County still has the highest rate in the state at 7.2% but saw a slight decline.. The rate was 7.3% in June. Allendale County was second at 6.5%. Lexington and Saluda counties had the lowest rates at 2.6%. The state...
dillonheraldonline.com
Johnny Gordon McRae Named Manning Baptist Church Father Of The Year
Deacon Johnny Gordon McRae was chosen 2022 Father of Year at Manning Baptist church recently and was awarded a plaque. Deacon McRae was reared in Dillon and grew up in Manning Baptist Church. As a youth he was active in several ministries. He attended the schools of Dillon County and...
wpde.com
600 people out of jobs this week as Marlboro County plant closes earlier than announced
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County this Friday, according to Mohawk Senior Communications Specialist Laura Smith. Oak River announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6. Several...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Yolanda Williams
Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
ThumbsUp: Robeson County’s unemployment rate fell again in July, continuing a trend of improvement in a post-coronaviru
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim in Highway 52 crash involving tractor-trailer
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, has identified the victim as Emanuel Sentel Burgess, 41, of Coward. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday near...
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
